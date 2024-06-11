Jabra Debuts 2nd-Gen Elite 10 and Elite 8 Active Earbuds While Ending Its Elite Line

You don't see this too often in the consumer electronics world: a company introduces a couple of new products, then a few hours later says they'll be phased out.

That's exactly what happened after Jabra unveiled its new Elite 10 and Elite 8 Generation 2 earbuds, and subsequently announced that GN, its parent company, had decided to gradually wind-down the Jabra Elite product line and "focus on professional audio, video and OTC hearing products and solutions, including true wireless innovation, in its other product lines."

"The new Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 Generation 2 that were announced today will remain available in the same way that any Elite product has ever been through 2024 and beyond," Jabra said. "Customers will be able to buy them in the usual online and retail channels, as well as Jabra.com, and products will still be supported throughout their lifetime, as normal."

The rugged Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 come in four color options, two of them new. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

The Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 were released a little less than a year ago. The Gen 2 models don't look any different from the originals, but both include an LE Audio smart case, allowing wireless streaming from any device with USB-C or 3.5mm port. The Gen 2 models also feature enhanced spatial sound powered by Dolby Audio "for a better music experience," enhanced Natural HearThrough for better awareness when outdoors, and improved noise canceling performance.

A few true wireless earbuds, including the Bowers & Wilkins Pi7 S2, come with charging cases that convert into Bluetooth transceivers. That's a feature that comes in handy when, say, you're on a plane and want to plug into an inflight entertainment system. With the included cable, you simply connect the case to the 3.5mm port in your seat's console or armrest to have the case wirelessly stream audio to your earbuds.

The Elite 8 Gen 2's charging case plugged into the headphone port on a treadmill. Screenshot by David Carnoy/CNET

Along with winding down its Elite earbuds line, Jabra also said it's winding down its Talk mono headset line, which is less surprising considering the mono Bluetooth headset market has been declining for years as true-wireless buds rose to prominence. Still, it's a sad day for fans of Jabra earbuds. The company made some of the best early true-wireless earbuds, including 2018's Elite T65, but faced headwinds as the market became brutally competitive in recent years.

"The re-focusing of the Elite product line towards the premium segment, which was initiated in 2023, has resulted in a stronger profitability level than before," Jabra said. "However, the investment required for future innovation and growth in this very competitive space is deemed unjustified in the long-term given associated risks."

I did like both the Elite 8 Active and Elite 10 and rated them pretty highly, so I am curious to try the Gen 2 models and see how much they've improved. I do think we'll see them on the market for a few years, so I'll post some hands-on impressions once I get them. In the meantime, here are their highlights, according to Jabra.

Jabra Elite 10 Gen 2 key features

LE Audio smart case for streaming spatial sound from home TVs and more

Improved Spatial Sound with Dolby Head Tracking and a more immersive Dolby Atmos experience

Improved Jabra Advanced Active Noise Cancellation. Up to 2x stronger than previous generation of Elite 10

Improved 6-mic call technology with effective noise-reduction algorithms

New Natural HearThrough with enhanced wind-noise detection. Twice as effective as previous generation of Elite 10

10mm drivers

Semi-open design with Jabra ComfortFit technology

6-hour battery life (27 hours with case) with ANC on

IP57 rating (splash-proof and dust-proof)

Bluetooth multipoint connection

Fast Pair, Swift Pair, Spotify Tap playback

Price: $279

Available mid-June 2024 in titanium black, gloss black, cocoa and two new colors (denim and soft white)

Jabra Elite 8 Gen 2 Key features

LE Audio smart case for streaming spatial sound from gym equipment and more

Improved Spatial Sound powered by Dolby Audio

Improved Adaptive Hybrid Active Noise cancellation. Up to 2x stronger than the previous generation of Elite 8 Active

New Natural HearThrough with enhanced wind-noise detection. Twice as effective as the previous generation of Elite 8 Active

Improved call performance with 6 microphones, wind-protecting mesh and noise cancellation algorithm

Fully sweat-proof and waterproof with IP68 rated for earbuds and an IP54 rated dust- and splash-proof case

Secure wing-free fit with Jabra ShakeGrip technology

Up to 8-hours of battery life with ANC on (32-hours with case)

Stable smartwatch connectivity, Swift Pair, Google Fast Pair and Spotify Tap playback

Bluetooth multipoint connection

Price: $229

Available mid-June 2024 in navy, black and two new colors (coral and olive)