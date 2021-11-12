iPhone X with USB-C port sells for $86,001 on eBay

Stephen Shankland/CNET

For years, iPhone owners have hoped for a USB-C port to replace Apple's proprietary Lightning port built into the bottom of their devices. In the latest possible indicator of the demand for this feature, look no further than an eBay auction for an iPhone X with a USB-C port.

The iPhone, which was modified and auctioned off by Swiss robotics student Ken Pilloner, received a winning bid of $86,001 on Thursday. Its charge and data transfer capabilities are both handled over USB-C.

"I just want an iPhone with USB type-C on it. Why? Because everything I own has USB type-C so it would be pretty neat to convert an iPhone too. Have one charger and one cable to charge everything," wrote Pillonel in a May blog post.

Earlier in November, Pillonel posted an explainer video outlining his ambitious project of retrofitting the iPhone with a USB-C port. It involved everything from sourcing parts from China, reverse engineering Apple's C95 connector, fabricating a custom circuit board and cramming USB-C components into the device.

Though Pilllonel said the modified iPhone X should not be updated, restored or used as a primary device, it had no trouble racking up bids, starting off with a $3,500 bid on Tuesday and eventually hitting $100,000 (later retracted) before settling on the winning bid.