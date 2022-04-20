iPhone Won't Get Under-Display Face ID, Camera Until 2024, Analyst Says

Apple plans to outfit a future iPhone with a full-screen display, putting Face ID and the front camera beneath the screen's surface, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But that won't happen until 2024 with the high-end iPhone 16 models, Kuo said in a tweet Wednesday, despite a previous rumor that the iPhone 15 Pro would include this technology.
This prediction comes amid speculation that the rumored iPhone 14 Pro will do away with the display notch containing the camera, instead arranging the front camera in a hole-and-pill or hole-punch design.
While an under-display camera would be a first for Apple, some smartphones have already incorporated this feature in recent years, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the ZTE Axon 20 5G.
Apple did not respond immediately to a request for comment.