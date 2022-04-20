iPhone Won't Get Under-Display Face ID, Camera Until 2024, Analyst Says

James Martin/CNET

Apple plans to outfit a future iPhone with a full-screen display, putting Face ID and the front camera beneath the screen's surface, according to reliable Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. But that won't happen until 2024 with the high-end iPhone 16 models, Kuo said in a tweet Wednesday, despite a previous rumor that the iPhone 15 Pro would include this technology.

I think the real full-screen iPhone will come in 2024. High-end iPhones in 2024 would adopt an under-display front camera alongside the under-display Face ID. A low-light condition is detrimental to front camera quality, and ISP & algorithm are critical for quality improvements. https://t.co/vWjeZYZUPK — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) April 20, 2022

This prediction comes amid speculation that the rumored iPhone 14 Pro will do away with the display notch containing the camera, instead arranging the front camera in a hole-and-pill or hole-punch design.

While an under-display camera would be a first for Apple, some smartphones have already incorporated this feature in recent years, including Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the ZTE Axon 20 5G.

