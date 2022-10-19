New iPad and iPad Pro Pixel Watch vs. Galaxy Watch 5 New Apple TV 4K Box Apply for Student Loan Relief Sims 4 Base Game Is Free Rolls-Royce Spectre EV McDonald's Boo Buckets Top 5 Dog Breeds
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

iPhone SE 4 Design Could Borrow Heavily From iPhone XR, Leaker Says

Based on purported renders, leaker Jon Prosser says the fourth-gen iPhone SE looks to be a copy of the popular XR.

Corinne Reichert headshot
Corinne Reichert
iphone-11-vs-xr-camera-compare
Patrick Holland/CNET

The upcoming rumored iPhone SE will copy the same design as the iPhone XR, leaker Evan Prosser said in a YouTube video Wednesday. 

Prosser's video shares images purporting to be the iPhone SE 4, showing the phone in black, burgundy and silver. He said he's been sitting on the renders for a while, and first mentioned their similarity to the iPhone XR during a podcast interview at the end of August.

"You're literally looking at the iPhone XR ... it's that phone, but with a new brain and goodies inside," Prosser says in the video. He adds it will most likely come out next year, an A16 chip and maybe new camera tech.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple released its third-gen iPhone SE in March this year, sporting iPhone 13 processing power and iPhone 8 design.

Read more: iPhone SE 2022 vs. 2020: Which Budget Phone is a Better Deal?

iPhone 14 Pro
$999 at Apple