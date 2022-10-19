iPhone SE 4 Design Could Borrow Heavily From iPhone XR, Leaker Says

The upcoming rumored iPhone SE will copy the same design as the iPhone XR, leaker Evan Prosser said in a YouTube video Wednesday.

Prosser's video shares images purporting to be the iPhone SE 4, showing the phone in black, burgundy and silver. He said he's been sitting on the renders for a while, and first mentioned their similarity to the iPhone XR during a podcast interview at the end of August.

"You're literally looking at the iPhone XR ... it's that phone, but with a new brain and goodies inside," Prosser says in the video. He adds it will most likely come out next year, an A16 chip and maybe new camera tech.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Apple released its third-gen iPhone SE in March this year, sporting iPhone 13 processing power and iPhone 8 design.

