Ukraine War Updates Apple Event Set for March 8 Melinda Gates Opens Up Check Status of Your Tax Refund Plan to Resurrect Tasmanian Tiger Wordle-Like Games
Featured Mobile Computing Gaming Home Entertainment Services & Software

iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone SE 2020: How Apple's Budget Phones Compare

We might see an iPhone SE 3 at Apple's next event on March 8. We put the rumored specs side by side with the previous iPhone SE.

Mary King headshot
Mary King
iphone-se-2020-21

The last iPhone SE debuted in 2020.

 John Kim/CNET

With Apple's first event of the year confirmed for March 8, an iPhone SE 3 could launch in less than a week. The new budget phone would succeed the 2020 iPhone SE, which packed iPhone 11 Pro processing power into a pocket-friendly iPhone 8 shell. If the talk of a March 8 reveal is true, we'll soon find out how the iPhone SE 2022 compares to the iPhone SE 2020. 

Rumors suggest that the new iPhone SE will be outfitted with 5G and Apple's A15 processor, bringing speed up to 2022 standards. Apart from the addition of Face ID, speculation is that the phone's design will remain largely the same, with a 4.7-inch display.

Here's how the rumored specs for the expected iPhone SE 3 compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.

Rumored iPhone SE 2022 specs vs. iPhone SE 2020 specs


 iPhone SE 2022 (rumored) iPhone SE 2020
Display size, resolution 4.7-inch LCD 4.7-inch Retina HD; 1,334x750 pixels
Pixel density TBD 326ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in 5.45 x 2.65 x 0.29 in
Dimensions (Millimeters) 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm 138.4 x 67.3 x 7.3 mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) TBD 5.22 oz; 148g
Mobile software iOS 15 iOS 13
Cameras TBD Back: 12-megapixel Front: 7-megapixel Video capture: 4K
Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic
Storage TBD 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
Connector TBD Lightning
Special features Face ID, 5G Water resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); wireless charging; home button with Touch ID
Price off-contract (USD) $300 to 399 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB)
Price (GBP) TBD £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB)
Price (AUD) TBD AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB)