iPhone SE 2022 vs. iPhone SE 2020: How Apple's Budget Phones Compare

John Kim/CNET

With Apple's first event of the year confirmed for March 8, an iPhone SE 3 could launch in less than a week. The new budget phone would succeed the 2020 iPhone SE, which packed iPhone 11 Pro processing power into a pocket-friendly iPhone 8 shell. If the talk of a March 8 reveal is true, we'll soon find out how the iPhone SE 2022 compares to the iPhone SE 2020.

Rumors suggest that the new iPhone SE will be outfitted with 5G and Apple's A15 processor, bringing speed up to 2022 standards. Apart from the addition of Face ID, speculation is that the phone's design will remain largely the same, with a 4.7-inch display.

Here's how the rumored specs for the expected iPhone SE 3 compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.