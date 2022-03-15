iPhone SE 2022 Has Some Perks That the 2020 Version Doesn't

The 2022 iPhone SE is here (and available for preorder). Apple's new affordable iPhone made its debut at the company's event last week, alongside the updated iPad Air. It's a new-and-improved model of the last iPhone SE, which launched in 2020 and features the iPhone 11's A13 processor and an iPhone 8-like body for $399.

Apple's new SE is the same concept, retaining an iPhone 8 shell and a Touch ID home button, except it's outfitted with the iPhone 13's A15 Bionic processor and 5G support. You can preorder the 2022 iPhone SE now, and it will become available on Friday, starting at $429 -- a slight price hike from its 2020 predecessor.

Apple The long-awaited successor to the iPhone SE (2020) was announced by Apple during its March 8 "Peek Performance" event. It features Apple's A15 chip (which is the same one found in the iPhone 13 series), 5G and stronger glass, but the same overall design as the previous generation. Pricing for the new iPhone SE starts at $429 and preorders are open now.

John Kim/CNET Apple's $399 iPhone SE, released in 2020, looks like an iPhone 8 but works like Apple's newer iPhone 11 Pro.

Here's how the specs for the new 2022 iPhone SE compare to those of the previous iPhone SE.

iPhone SE 2022 specs vs. iPhone SE 2020 specs

iPhone SE 2022 iPhone SE 2020 Display size, resolution 4.7-inch 4.7-inch Material Glass and aluminum, same durable glass used on the back of the iPhone 13 and 13 Pro Glass and aluminum Colors Midnight (black), starlight (white), red Black, white, red Mobile software iOS 15 iOS 13 Cameras Back: 12-megapixel with feature upgrades (Smart HDR 4, Photographic Styles, and Deep Fusion) Back: 12-megapixel; front: 7-megapixel; video capture: 4K Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A13 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB Special features Home button with Touch ID, water-resistant and dust-resistant (IP67), wireless charging, fast charging, 5G support, longer battery life Home button with Touch ID, Water-resistant (IP67); dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM, e-SIM); wireless charging Price off-contract (USD) Starting at $429 $399 (64GB), $449 (128GB), $549 (256GB) Price (GBP) Starting at £419 £419 (64GB), £469 (128GB), £569 (256GB) Price (AUD) Starting at AU$719 AU$749 (64GB), AU$829 (128GB), AU$999 (256GB)

