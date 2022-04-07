iPhone Battery Draining Fast? iOS 15.4.1 Has a Fix

James Martin/CNET

A new iPhone update arrived last week: iOS 15.4.1. Coming on the heels of iOS 15.4, this update is relatively small but still important: It resolves a battery-draining bug and fixes a security flaw that Apple says "may have been actively exploited" on some devices.

Some iPhone users took to Twitter to complain about battery drain after installing iOS 15.4. Apple Support responded to these customers by tweeting that it's normal for some apps and features to adjust for "up to 48 hours after an update."

Thanks for reaching out! We'll be happy to help. It's normal for your apps and features to need to adjust up to 48 hours after an update.



Let's have you reach out to us in a DM if this is still an issue after that time so we can help you look into this further. — Apple Support (@AppleSupport) March 19, 2022

The update also fixes a bug that causes braille devices to become unresponsive when navigating text or showing an alert, as well as a bug that causes some iPhone hearing devices to lose connection in some third-party apps.

Apple's iOS 15.4 was released on March 15, and the update included the ability to unlock your iPhone using Face ID while wearing a mask, Universal Control, 37 new emoji and other features.

