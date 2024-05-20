iPhone 16 Is Rumored to Come in Two New Colors

Apple shoppers who know they want a new iPhone don't have a lot of fun choices to make, but color is one of them. According to MacRumors, the well–known Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reports that consumers may have two new iPhone color choices soon. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come in a new rose color, and the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be available in a new white hue. It's possible the names of the existing colors may change.

In a post to X.com, Kuo predicts that iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be offered in black, green, pink, blue and white, while the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will come in "black, white (or silver), grey (I think it's natural titanium) [and] rose."

The current iPhone 15 already comes in a shade of white, called Starlight, but Kuo predicts that the current color may be notably tweaked, even if the name stays the same. Missing from these new predicted color lineups is a shade called Blue Titanium that is available in the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 models, but apparently won't be offered in the iPhone 16 lineup.

The iPhone 16 is expected to be announced at Apple's annual iPhone event, traditionally held in September. New phone models are typically released a week later.

The iPhone line of mobile phones has had a competitor in Android for the past 15 years, with Google's products pulling ahead in terms of user numbers. The close rivalry has pushed Apple to innovate, and each potential new release is highly scrutinized and speculated on for months before being unveiled to the public.

Rumors about the iPhone 16 abound, including that it could have bigger screens, slimmer bezels, greater power efficiency and a next-generation Apple chipset, thought to be called A18. There are several rumors surrounding iPhone 16 camera improvements; all models are rumored to have a larger image sensor and a new vertical layout, and Pro models are expected to have better zoom capabilities. And there is speculation that iPhone 16 models could come with higher price tags than previous models.

There's another big component to the anticipation brewing for the release of iPhone 16: the debut of iOS 18. In fact, CNET Senior Editor Lisa Eadicicco is even more excited about iOS 18 than the iPhone 16 because of expected additions that will result in a big leap in AI.

For now, it's a waiting game until Apple reveals all in three months or so at its next iPhone event.