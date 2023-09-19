iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max Will Cost a Lot Less to Repair Cracked Back Glass

Apple's new iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max will be significantly cheaper to repair for some parts.

The tech giant unveiled the iPhone 15 lineup at its September Apple event last week, and made a point of highlighting its commitment to repairability. Now, Apple has updated its website with information on the cost of iPhone 15 repairs.

Repairing cracked or damaged back glass on all models in the iPhone 15 lineup can be done without Apple Care Plus for between $169 and $199, depending on which model you have.

For the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, that's a deep discount compared to last year's iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. While iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus repair pricing is in the same $169 to $199 range, fixing cracked back glass without Apple Care Plus on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models costs $499 and $549, respectively.

The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max repairs will cost less due to their new design. Apple uses a recycled aluminum substructure on the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max, which makes it easier for the glass to be replaced and lowers costs.

The lower cost is also reflected when repairing both a cracked screen and back glass damage. For the iPhone 15 Pro, this fix will cost $429, while the same repair on the iPhone 14 Pro costs $599. Many other repairs, including replacing a battery or fixing a rear camera, cost the same for iPhone 15 and iPhone 14.

Apple has begun to make repairability more of a focus and last year launched a Self Service Repair program for several iPhone and Mac models. The tech giant's devices, however, aren't all easy to fix. Repair site iFixit gave Apple's iPhone 13 Pro from 2021 a 5 out of 10 in its repairability score.

The site found last year's iPhone 14 to be the most repairable iPhone in years, and gave it a 7 out of 10. The internal redesign that led to the iPhone 14's reparability is not present on iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max models, which is reflected in the amount Apple charges for repairs.