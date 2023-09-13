iPhone 15 Pro, 15 Pro Max Specs vs. Galaxy S23 Ultra, Pixel 7 Pro, OnePlus 11
We break down how Apple's high-end iPhones compare to the flagship models of their competitors.
Apple's latest iPhones are finally here. The tech giant launched a slew of new products on Tuesday as part of its September Wonderlust event, which included four new iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2.
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup consists of the 6.1-inch iPhone 15 and 6.7-inch iPhone 15 Plus, along with the high-end iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max. All four iPhone 15 models now come with the Dynamic Island, a new USB-C connector, satellite connectivity for Emergency SOS and support for the Qi2 wireless charging standard. The base model of the iPhone 15 and larger iPhone 15 Plus get a design upgrade this year and come in five new colors: pink, yellow, green, blue and black. The main camera also gets a new 48-megapixel sensor that is capable of taking pictures at a 2x telephoto zoom at 12 megapixels.
But like most years, the larger changes are reserved for Apple's flagship iPhone Pro and Pro Max lineup. The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max come equipped with the new A17 Pro processor, Apple's first 3-nanometer chip. Apple claims the chip's GPU is up to 20% faster than last year's A16 chip and is powerful enough to enable ray tracing in games and other applications. This should make the phone powerful enough to run games that are also coming to current-gen consoles, with versions of Assassin's Creed Mirage, Resident Evil 8 and others announced for iPhone.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max also get a new titanium design that Apple touts as being lighter and stronger than previous iPhones. Additionally, the Pro and Pro Max iPhones have a customizable Action button on the side of the device, along with faster USB-3 charging speeds of up to 10Gbps.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max also gets a unique upgrade in its ability to zoom in on a subject. Even though both the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max include a 48-megapixel main camera, only the larger Pro Max model gets a 5x optical zoom with a "tetraprism" design that refracts light multiple times. Meanwhile, the camera on the iPhone 15 Pro retains the 3x optical zoom capabilities that were found on last year's Pro models.
As impressive as the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max may appear, rival phones from Samsung, Google and OnePlus actually have very similar -- or even better -- specs. For example, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra features a four-camera setup that includes a whopping 200-megapixel wide camera. Of course, megapixel count isn't everything in digital photography, and it remains to be seen how the iPhone 15 Pro Max's camera stands up to the S23 Ultra's camera.
That said, the S23 Ultra, the Google Pixel 7 Pro and OnePlus 11 all have something to offer for those who are looking at upgrading to a flagship phone. We've outlined how both Pro versions of the iPhone 15 stack up against those three Android phones in the below chart, which compare the phones by their specs.
Apple iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max vs. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Google Pixel 7 Pro and OnePlus 11
|iPhone 15 Pro
|iPhone 15 Pro Max
|Galaxy S23 Ultra
|OnePlus 11
|Google Pixel 7 Pro
|Display size, tech, resolution, refresh rate, brightness
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,556x1,179 pixels
|6.7-inch OLED; 2,796x1,290 pixels
|6.8-inch AMOLED 3,088x1,440 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate; Edge Screen; 1,750 nits
|6.7-inch AMOLED; 3,216 x 1,440 pixels; 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate
|6.7-inch OLED display, QHD+ (1,440x3,120 pixels), 120Hz refresh rate, 1,500-nit brightness
|Pixel density
|460 ppi
|460 ppi
|500 ppi
|525 ppi
|512 ppi
|Dimensions (inches)
|2.78 x 5.77 x 0.32 in
|3.02 x 6.29 x 0.32 in
|3.07 x 6.43 x 0.35 in
|2.92 x 6.42 x 0.33 in
|6.4 x 3.0 x 0.3 in
|Dimensions (millimeters)
|70.6 x 146.6 x 8.25 mm
|76.7 x 159.9 x 8.25 mm
|78 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm
|74.1 x 163.1 x 8.5 mm
|162.9 x 76.6 x 8.9 mm
|Weight (grams, ounces)
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|221 g (7.81 oz)
|234 g (8.25 oz)
|205 g (7.23 oz)
|212 g (7.5 oz)
|Mobile software
|iOS 17
|iOS 17
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Android 13
|Camera
|48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel telephoto (3x optical)
|48-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel telephoto (5x optical)
|200-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 10-megapixel (telephoto) 10-megapixel (telephoto)
|50-megapixel (wide), 48-megapixel (ultrawide), 32-megapixel (telephoto)
|50-megapixel (main), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 48-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|16-megapixel
|10.8-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|4K
|8K at 30 fps
|8K
|4K at 60fps
|Processor
|A17 Pro
|A17 Pro
|Galaxy-optimized Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Google Tensor G2
|RAM/storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|12GB + 256GB; 12GB + 512GB; 12GB + 1TB
|8GB RAM + 128GB; 12GB RAM + 256GB
|12GB RAM + 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|Expandable storage
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Battery/charging speeds
|Undisclosed; Apple claims up to 23 hours of video playback (20 hours streamed)
|Undisclosed; Apple claims up to 29 hours of video playback (25 hours streamed)
|5,000 mAH (45W wired charging)
|5,000 mAh (80W wired charging in US, 100W in UK)
|5,000 mAh
|Fingerprint sensor
|None (Face ID)
|None (Face ID)
|In-display
|In-display
|Under display
|Connector
|USB-C (USB 3.0)
|USB-C (USB 3.0)
|USB-C
|USB-C
|USB-C
|Headphone jack
|None
|None
|None
|None
|None
|Special features
|5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, MagSafe (up to 15W), Qi wireless charging to 7.5W, Dynamic Island, 3x optical zoom
|5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, MagSafe (up to 15W), Qi wireless charging to 7.5W, Dynamic Island, 5x optical zoom (120mm equivalent)
|5G (mmw/Sub6), IP68 rating, faster wired charging, wireless PowerShare to charge other devices, integrated S-Pen, 200x Space Zoom, 10x Optical Zoom, UWB for finding other devices
|5G, IP64 rating, dual-batteries, 80W power adapter included in box
|5G, Magic Eraser, Photo Unblur, Real Tone, Face Unblur, Long Exposure Mode, Action Pan; Hold For Me, Wait Times, Direct My Call Live Translate,
|US price off-contract
|$999 (128GB, $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)
|$1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
|$1,200 (12GB/256GB)
|$799 (8GB/128GB)
|$899 (128GB + 12GB)
|UK price
|£999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB), £1,499 (1TB)
|£1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB), £1,599 (1TB)
|Converts to £970
|£729 (8GB/128GB)
|£849
|Australia price
|AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,049 (256GB), AU$2,399 (512GB), AU$2,749 (1TB)
|AU$2,199 (256GB), AU$2,549 (512GB), AU$2,899 (1TB)
|Converts to AU$1,680
|Converts to AU$1,270 (8GB/128GB)
|AU$1,299
