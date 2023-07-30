iPhone 15 May Get Thinner Bezels, Higher Price

The next iteration of the iPhone family is expected to get a slew of updates in the fall, including thinner bezels, wider use of the Dynamic Island screen feature, and USB-C charging, along with a higher price tag.

One of the biggest changes you can expect, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, is an upgrade for the standard iPhones that will swap out the display notch for Dynamic Island, a feature introduced last year on the iPhone 14. The feature enlarges and shrinks when you receive a call and to display the music you're playing, timers and other notifications.

The iPhone 15 and 15 Plus are also expected to get camera improvements, including updated lenses, Gurman wrote.

The higher-end iPhones are expected to get a makeover that sports a thinner bezel, thanks to a new production technology, Gurman reported Sunday. Using low-injection pressure over-molding, or LIPO, Apple plans to shrink the border size around the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max display from about 2.2 millimeters on current iPhones to 1.5 millimeters, he wrote. The technique may be used on future iPads, as well.

Read more: iPhone 15 Pro Could See Longer Battery Life From New Chip Line

The phones will also get a power boost, thanks to an upgrade for the standard models to the A16 chip currently used on the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone 15 Pro will also see an upgrade with the 3-nanometer chip, which Apple manufacturing partner Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. has said consumes 30% to 35% less power compared with its 5-nanometer chips.

Gurman also highlighted the move from the Lightning port to a USB-C charging port, a change spurred by new EU rules that say all mobile phones sold in the EU will need to have a USB-C charging port by the end of 2024.

Gurman expects all of this to add up to at least a minor bump in price, but he didn’t offer an estimate.

Apple has not announced any information about the next iPhone, but the company will likely unveil details of its next smartphone at the next iPhone event -- probably in September.

Apple didn't respond to CNET's request for comment.

For more, check out why the iPhone 15 might need a different charger, the 15 features we really want to see on the iPhone 15 and hidden features in iOS 17 you should know about.