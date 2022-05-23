iPhone 14 Will Reportedly Come With a Better Front Camera

Apple has reportedly chosen a new supplier for its front-facing camera to make it a high-end lens. South Korean supplier LG Innotek will install the new selfie camera on the upcoming iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, according to a Monday report from ET News, citing unnamed industry sources.

The front camera will also come with an autofocus function, the report said.

Read more: iPhone 14: Every Exciting Rumor and Leak About Apple's Next iPhone

The iPhone 14 is expected to be launched in the fall, and is also rumored to ditch the notched display and get rid of the iPhone Mini, leaving an iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Screen sizes are also expected to get a little bigger, while physical SIM cards could also be on the way out as iPhones move to eSIM only.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.