iPhone 14 vs. Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Apple's Whole 2022 Phone Lineup Compared

Apple's new 2022 iPhone 14 lineup debuted Wednesday at Apple's "Far Out" event, highlighting new cameras across the lineup, a larger non-Pro iPhone 14 Plus and a redesigned notch (aka Dynamic Island) for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The lineup will also be the first to omit a physical SIM card slot on its US models, instead opting for eSIM when activating service with a wireless carrier. Plus, this will also be the first iPhone lineup to include satellite communication for emergency calls when cellular service isn't available.

While several of these new features will be available across the lineup, there are a number of differences (and prices) for every single model. We've rounded them up in this specs chart, so you can directly compare what's available across each of the four new iPhone 14 models.

The new iPhone lineup was just one part of Apple's latest product reveal, with Apple also debuting three new Apple Watch models with the $249 Apple Watch SE, $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. The AirPods Pro also received a 2022 update, with Apple claiming it will have longer battery life and improved noise canceling for the same $249 price as the original.