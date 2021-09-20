iPhone 14 to have a hole-punch display and 48MP wide camera, report says

Screenshot/CNET

Following the announcement and preorder kickoff for the iPhone 13, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo shared insight into the company's next iPhone model, the iPhone 14, in an investors note reported on by 9to5Mac.

Kuo expects the iPhone 14 will feature a punch-hole display and a 48MP wide rear camera for the Pro and Pro Max models, according to the report. The iPhone 14 will also reportedly be available in two screen sizes, 6.1 inches and 6.7 inches.

Kuo previously said the iPhone 14 could support under-display Touch ID, but the analyst has since said Apple reportedly delayed the feature until the second half of 2023 due to "lower than expected development progress." A foldable iPhone has also been delayed until 2024, the report said.

Apple unveiled the iPhone 13 lineup at its September event last week. The new iPhone debuted alongside the Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6 and updated entry-level iPad.

Apple didn't immediately respond to CNET's request for comment.