iPhone 14 Release Date: Here's When It Could Hit Shelves

Four new iPhone models are expected to arrive soon. Said to be called the iPhone 14, Pro, Max and Pro Max, Apple's upcoming lineup will likely launch at the company's "Far Out" event on Sept. 7. Since the lineup's expected debut is just a week away, you'll want to wait a little longer before buying a new iPhone. But, when exactly will the iPhone 14 series be released?

Because iPhones usually go up for preorder on the Fridays of the same week of its event, we'd expect that to happen this year on Friday, Sept. 9. iPhone release dates are usually a week and a half after Apple's announcements. Sometimes launch dates are staggered for specific models, especially when introducing a new design or size. So it's possible the iPhone 14 lineup will have more than one release date.

This year's event also follows the Labor Day hypothesis that CNET has been diving into since 2018. It hasn't always followed suit, as the hypothesis didn't come true in 2020 or 2021, and it's still possible that reported supply chain issues for the iPhone 14 could impact its eventual release date. A recent Bloomberg report, however, suggested the Sept. 7 launch along with a release date of Sept. 16. Noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has quelled some of those supply chain fears, saying it should only have a "limited" impact, in a July post on Twitter.

