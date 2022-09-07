iPhone 14 Pro Screen 'Magically' Changes When You Use It: How 'Dynamic Island' Animation Works

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The two iPhone 14 Pro models announced at Apple's Far Out event both feature a new pill-shaped cutout at the top of the screen, containing the front-facing camera and top speaker, but you'll be excited to learn that the redesign isn't just about aesthetics.

The new notch is now known as the Dynamic Island, and has transformed from a seemingly dead space into a tiny notification center with unique animations for whatever you're doing on your phone, whether you're charging your device, ordering a rideshare or listening to music.

If you plan on getting your hands on the new iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max -- preorders begin on September 9, available on September 16 -- and want to learn more about the new Dynamic Island feature, here's what you need to know.

What does the Dynamic Island do?

The Dynamic Island is a new and unexpected feature at the top of the iPhone 14 Pro models, that shifts in shape and size to display notifications and timely information for current actions and ongoing background activities, depending on what you're currently doing.

During the Far Out event, Apple showcased what the Dynamic Island can display, like

Arrival time for rideshare services like Lyft.

Turn-by-turn navigation with Apple Maps.

Contact information and call length for phone calls.

Battery percentage when your iPhone or AirPods are charging.

Cover art when playing songs from Apple Music.

Transit card payments.

Sports scores.

Flight information.

Timer length.

Payments with Face ID.

Files sent with AirDrop.

Mute icon.

If you have two things going on in the background, like a phone call and a timer, the Dynamic Island will split into two to show you information for both your activities.

We'll update this list with more features once the iPhone 14 Pro models are released and we're able to play around with the Dynamic Island feature.

What happens if you tap on the Dynamic Island?

If you press and hold down on the Dynamic Island while it's showcasing information, it may expand to show even more.

For example, if you tap on the notch when you're playing a song in Apple Music, you can check out the song title and artist name and control the music (pause, play, rewind and forward). If you tap on the notch when it's displaying your departure time for a flight, it might also show locations, baggage details, possible delays and more.

If you tap on the Dynamic Island, you'll be redirected to the app that's currently displaying information in the notch.

What apps and services will Dynamic Island work with?

You can expect Dynamic Island to work with most Apple features, services and apps, and some third-party apps like Lyft.

Live Activities, which is a new iOS 16 widget on your lock screen that displays interactive and up-to-date notifications, will work seamlessly with Dynamic Island to display information from third-party apps on both your lock screen and home screen.

Third-party support should increase once the iPhone 14 Pro models are released next week.

Does the Dynamic Island replace the notch?

Yes, the Dynamic Island pill-shaped cutout does replace the larger notch that was featured on previous iPhone models, like the iPhone 13 and iPhone 12. However, a smaller notch still exists, hidden underneath the Dynamic Island, housing the camera, speaker, and Face ID components. While the Dynamic Island shifts in size, it can never disappear completely because of the notch -- it's like a disguise.

Will my iPhone get the Dynamic Island?

The Dynamic Island is only available on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. Both models will be released on September 16, but you can preorder this Friday, September 9.