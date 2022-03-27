iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max May Get Bigger Bump For 48MP Camera System

You may be able to forget talk about Apple bumping the rear-camera bump from the iPhone 14. The Pro and Pro Max models of the next-generation iPhone will actually expand the bump, says Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.
The reason, he says, is to accommodate a wider camera with a 48PM camera system, a health bump from the 12MP on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Kuo tweeted Sunday. That will result in the diagonal length of the camera bump increasing by about 33%, while its height will increase by about 10%, he said.
Kuo's prediction with earlier predictions that the bump would a redesign for the forthcoming flagship phones would remove the chunky camera bump, which houses two or three lenses depending on the model in the iPhone 13. Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a hit-and-miss accuracy record, has predicted that iPhone 14 would eliminate the bump entirely, which could mean a thicker chassis for camera components.
Other iPhone 14 rumors have also suggested Apple trade out the front notch on the Pro models for a smaller hole-punch camera -- a display with only a small circular cutout for the front camera. Another hypothesizes that the Pro and Pro Max will have a hole and pill-shaped cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera and Face ID.
Apple is expected to hold its annual fall iPhone event in September, as it does almost every year, with the phones being released shortly thereafter.
Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.