iPhone 14 Pro, Pro Max Expected to Get 48MP Rear Camera, Analyst Kuo Says

You may be able to forget talk about Apple bumping the rear-camera bump from the iPhone 14. The Pro and Pro Max models of the next-generation iPhone will actually expand the bump, says Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

The reason, he says, is to accommodate a wider camera with a 48PM lens, a health bump from the 12MP lens on the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max, Kuo tweeted Sunday. That will result in the diagonal length of the camera increasing by about 33%, while its height will increase by about 10%, he said.

The main reason for the larger and more prominent rear-camera bump of the 14 Pro/Pro Max is upgrading the wide camera to 48MP (vs. 13 Pro/Pro Max's 12MP). The diagonal length of 48MP CIS will increase by 25-35%, and the height of 48MP's 7P lens will increase by 5-10%. https://t.co/lrwgmnLNce — 郭明錤 (Ming-Chi Kuo) (@mingchikuo) March 27, 2022

Kuo's prediction with earlier predictions that the bump would a redesign for the forthcoming flagship phones would remove the chunky camera bump, which houses two or three lenses depending on the model in the iPhone 13. Leaker Jon Prosser, who has a hit-and-miss accuracy record, has predicted that iPhone 14 would eliminate the bump entirely, which could mean a thicker chassis for camera components.

Other iPhone 14 rumors have also suggested Apple trade out the front notch on the Pro models for a smaller hole-punch camera -- a display with only a small circular cutout for the front camera. Another hypothesizes that the Pro and Pro Max will have a hole and pill-shaped cutout to accommodate the front-facing camera and Face ID.

Apple is expected to hold its annual fall iPhone event in September, as it does almost every year, with the phones being released shortly thereafter.

