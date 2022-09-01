iPhone 14 Price Rumors Suggest the 'Pro' Will Be More Expensive

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

The iPhone 14's launch is likely right around the corner, considering Apple is holding its next major product launch event on Sept. 7. The iPhone 14 lineup is expected to bring a slew of upgrades, particularly for the Pro models. The question, however, is whether those upgrades will result in a price increase.

Predictions from Wedbush analyst Dan Ives suggest that might indeed be the case when it comes to the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, as Ped30 reported in August. Apple will likely increase the prices of those phones by $100 compared to last year's models because of component price hikes and rumored improvements, such as a 48-megapixel camera and a notchless display, Ives wrote. TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who is known for his Apple product predictions, also estimates that the Pro and Pro Max might see a price increase.

However, market research firm TrendForce expects Apple to be cautious when raising prices of the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, to avoid affecting sales.

Apple didn't make any price changes between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but those two generations of iPhones are also fairly similar. It's reasonable to think that bigger upgrades could come with higher prices. Still, raising prices could make it more difficult for Apple to compete with Android devices like the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Google's upcoming Pixel 7 lineup.

Apple usually releases its new iPhones in September shortly after unveiling them, although some new size options have launched later than usual in years past. Apple supplier Foxconn is said to have gone on a hiring spree to prepare for the launch, according to the South China Morning Post.

Apple iPhone 14 price: What to expect

There hasn't been any official word iPhone 14's price yet, and Apple never provides public information about its future products before it announces them. That means the only clue we have is the iPhone 13's pricing structure, shown below.

Apple iPhone 13 US pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 13 Mini $699 $799 $999 N/A iPhone 13 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 13 Pro $999 $1,099 $1,299 $1,499 iPhone 13 Pro Max $1,099 $1,199 $1,399 $1,599

Apple maintained a similar pricing structure for the iPhone in 2020 and 2021. Given the speculation about price increases for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, it's unclear if Apple will do the same in 2022. Rumors that Apple could scrap the iPhone Mini and replace it with another cheaper version of the 6.7-inch iPhone also complicate things a bit. That's according to reports from Bloomberg, analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) and Nikkei Asian Review.

That new addition to the lineup is said to be a larger version of the iPhone 14, likely to be called the iPhone 14 Max. If Apple keeps the same $800 price for the standard iPhone, it seems reasonable that the iPhone 14 Max could cost $900. That would put it right in between the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, assuming the iPhone 14 is priced similarly to the iPhone 13.

But reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that this so-called iPhone 14 Max will cost less than $900, according to 9to5Mac, suggesting Apple might change up its pricing strategy. Apple has reshuffled its pricing before to stay competitive: 2019's iPhone 11 was notable for its $699 starting price that undercut the previous year's iPhone XR by $50.

Here's what the iPhone 14's pricing could look like across models based on the iPhone 13's price structure and the rumored price hikes for the Pro models.

iPhone 14 rumored US pricing

128GB 256GB 512GB 1TB iPhone 14 $799 $899 $1,099 N/A iPhone 14 Max $899 $999 $1,199 N/A iPhone 14 Pro $999-$1,099 $1,099-$1,199 $1,299-$1,399 1,499-$1,599 iPhone 14 Pro Max $1,099-$1,199 $1,199-$1,299 $1,399-$1,499 $1,599-$1,699

For more, check out all the iPhone 14 rumors we've heard so far, including design changes and release date. You can also take a look at CNET's iPhone 14 wish list.