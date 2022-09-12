iPhone 14 Preorders 'Worse' Than For iPhone 13, Analyst Says

Apple's new iPhone 14 lineup was unveiled last week, with preorders kicking off on Sept. 9 ahead of the iPhone 14 going on sale Sept. 16.

But preorders of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus are lower than preorders for the previous iPhone 13, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.

"iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will be in stock on launch day, reflecting lackluster demand. As it stands now, the preorder result for iPhone 14 and 14 Plus is worse than iPhone SE 3 and iPhone 13 mini," Kuo wrote in a blog post Monday. "The iPhone 14 Plus is the replacement for the iPhone 13 mini. However, this new product's preorder result is significantly lower than expected, meaning Apple's product segmentation strategy for standard models fails this year."

As a result, shipment forecasts for November for the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus may be cut within weeks, the analyst predicted.

On the other hand, a delivery time of more than four weeks for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max "may reflect good demand." Delivery dates for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max slipped to October within hours of preorders opening.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.