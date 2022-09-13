iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When the Plus model was rumored before the event under the moniker of iPhone 14 Max, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco noted in a commentary that the phone could even make the iPhone 14 Pro Max harder to justify at its higher price. Indeed, both the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max include many of the same features along with a similar 6.7-inch screen size: Both include car crash detection, an improved front-facing camera, satellite connectivity and eSIM support that replaces the physical SIM card slot on US models.

But if you do plan to spring up for the Pro Max, that phone will include a 48-megapixel main camera, an always-on display, the new A16 Bionic processor and the redesigned cutout on the front facing screen that features the contextual Dynamic Island feature. Those changes allow the more expensive phone to look and function noticeably different from the iPhone 14 Plus.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max First Look: Exploring Apple's...

However, the iPhone 14 still handles a lot, and the $200 difference between the two is a substantial cost. To help with outlining what's indeed different and the same between the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, we've listed out both phones' specs in the below chart.

You can also check out our explainers on the iPhone 14 Pro Max's key features like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, along with explainers on the car crash detection, satellite connectivity and eSIM support offered on both models. And if want to compare the entire iPhone 14 line, including the base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro, we have that iPhone 14 line spec comparison available as well.