Tech Mobile

iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: Comparing the Bigger Apple Phones

Apple's 2022 phone line includes two phones with 6.7-inch displays, providing a cheaper option for big-screen phone fans.

Mike Sorrentino headshot
Mike Sorrentino
2 min read
iPhone 14 at the Apple event in Cupertino, Calif.,
Apple's iPhone 14 and the iPhone 14 Plus.
James Martin/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's revival of the "Plus" size iPhone could be the most exciting part of the iPhone 14 lineup. Even though it appears to come with the demise of the Mini size that was part of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 lineup, the $899 (£949, AU$1,579) iPhone 14 Plus announced at Apple's Sept. event provides a big-screen phone option that is hundreds of dollars less than the $1,099 iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When the Plus model was rumored before the event under the moniker of iPhone 14 Max, CNET's Lisa Eadicicco noted in a commentary that the phone could even make the iPhone 14 Pro Max harder to justify at its higher price. Indeed, both the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max include many of the same features along with a similar 6.7-inch screen size: Both include car crash detection, an improved front-facing camera, satellite connectivity and eSIM support that replaces the physical SIM card slot on US models.

But if you do plan to spring up for the Pro Max, that phone will include a 48-megapixel main camera, an always-on display, the new A16 Bionic processor and the redesigned cutout on the front facing screen that features the contextual Dynamic Island feature. Those changes allow the more expensive phone to look and function noticeably different from the iPhone 14 Plus.

However, the iPhone 14 still handles a lot, and the $200 difference between the two is a substantial cost. To help with outlining what's indeed different and the same between the iPhone 14 Plus and the iPhone 14 Pro Max, we've listed out both phones' specs in the below chart. 

You can also check out our explainers on the iPhone 14 Pro Max's key features like the always-on display and the Dynamic Island, along with explainers on the car crash detection, satellite connectivity and eSIM support offered on both models. And if want to compare the entire iPhone 14 line, including the base iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 pro, we have that iPhone 14 line spec comparison available as well.

Apple event: Full coverage

Apple iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max


 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro Max
Display size, resolution 6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display, 2,796x1,290 pixels
Pixel density 458 ppi 460 ppi
Dimensions (inches) 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 in. 6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in.
Dimensions (millimeters) 161 x 78 x 7.8mm 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm
Weight (ounces, grams) 7.16 oz.; 203g 8.47 oz.; 240g
Mobile software iOS 16 iOS 16
Rear Cameras 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) 48MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 12MP (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Video capture HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed
Expandable storage No No
Battery Undisclosed; Apple lists 26 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 29 hours of video playback
Fingerprint sensor No (Face ID) No (Face ID)
Connector Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No No
Special features 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM) Dynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
Price off-contract (USD) $899 (128GB), $999 (256GB), $1,199 (512GB) $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
Price (GBP) £949 (128GB) £1,199 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,579 (128GB) AU$1,899 (128GB)