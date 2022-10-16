Prime Day Deals Still Here Student Loan Forgiveness ''Rings of Power' Season 1 Explained Webb Captures Rare Star iPhone 14 Pro: Great Gift Surface Pro 9 vs. Pro 8 Brain Foods Thrilling Horror-Mystery Show
Want CNET to notify you of price drops and the latest stories?
No, thank you
Accept
Why You Can Trust CNET
Our expert, award-winning staff selects the products we cover and rigorously researches and tests our top picks. If you buy through our links, we may get a commission. Reviews ethics statement
Tech Mobile

iPhone 14, Plus, Pro and Pro Max: Comparing Price, Size, Battery and More Specs

Apple's entire iPhone 14 line is now available. We compare each model, spec by spec.

Mike Sorrentino headshot
Mike Sorrentino
iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max at the Apple Event
The iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.
James Martin/CNET

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple's entire iPhone 14 line -- including the standard iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max -- are now available to purchase. And with a wide price range starting at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) for the iPhone 14 going all the way up to $1,099 for the Pro Max, you may want to be able to see what the differences are between all the models.

The biggest additions to the 2022 iPhone line include new cameras, the iPhone 14 Plus (a larger non-Pro model) and a redesigned notch known as the Dynamic Island for the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

The lineup is also the first to omit a physical SIM card slot on its US models, instead opting for an eSIM when activating service with a wireless carrier. Plus, it's the first iPhone lineup to include satellite communication for emergency calls when cellular service isn't available.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 14 Plus Review
12:00

While several of these new features are available across the lineup, there are a number of differences (and prices) for each model. We've rounded them up in this specs chart, so you can directly compare what's available.

The new iPhone lineup was just one part of Apple's fall product reveal, with the company also debuting three new Apple Watch models with the $249 Apple Watch SE, $399 Apple Watch Series 8 and the $799 Apple Watch Ultra. The AirPods Pro also received a 2022 update, with Apple claiming longer battery life and improved noise canceling for the same $249 price as the original.

Apple iPhone 14
See at Apple

Apple's Newest Releases

Apple iPhone 14 vs. iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max


 iPhone 14 iPhone 14 Plus iPhone 14 Pro iPhone 14 Pro Max
Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display, 2,556x1,179 pixels 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR, OLED display, 2,796x1,290 pixels
Pixel density 460 ppi 458 ppi 460 ppi 460 ppi
Dimensions (Inches) 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.31 in. 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.31 in. 5.81 x 2.81 x 0.31 in. 6.33 x 3.05 x 0.31 in.
Dimensions (Millimeters) 147 x 72 x 7.8mm 161 x 78 x 7.8mm 147.5 x 71.5 x 7.85mm 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.85mm
Weight (Ounces, Grams) 6.07 oz.; 172g 7.16 oz.; 203g 7.27 oz.; 206g 8.47 oz.; 240g
Mobile software iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16 iOS 16
Rear cameras 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) 12MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide) 48MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 12MP (telephoto) 48MP (wide), 12MP (ultrawide), 12MP (telephoto)
Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel
Video capture HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps
Processor Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic Apple A16 Bionic
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed
Expandable storage No No No No
Battery Undisclosed; Apple lists 20 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 26 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 29 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 29 hours of video playback
Fingerprint sensor No (Face ID) No (Face ID) No (Face ID) No (Face ID)
Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning
Headphone jack No No No No
Special features 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM) Dynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM) Dynamic Island; Always-On display; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (e-SIM)
Price off-contract (USD) $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB) $899 (128GB), $999 (256GB), $1,199 (512GB) $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB) $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
Price (GBP) £849 (128GB) £949 (128GB) £1,099 (128GB) £1,199 (128GB)
Price (AUD) AU$1,399 (128GB) AU$1,579 (128GB) AU$1,749 (128GB) AU$1,899 (128GB)