iPhone 14 Cheat Sheet: Your Essential Guide to the Latest iPhone

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.
Apple's iPhone 14 line was announced at its "Far Out" event alongside the latest line of Apple Watches -- including the Apple Watch Ultra -- and the AirPods Pro 2. We put together this cheat sheet to show you what's new and how to get started with the iPhone 14, 14 Plus and 14 Pro and Pro Max.
Which iPhone is right for you?
- Should You Upgrade to the iPhone 14?
- iPhone 14: A Good Upgrade for Most People
- Hands-On Review of the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus
- Hands-On With the iPhone 14 Pro, 14 Pro Max
- How the iPhone 14 Models Stack Up Against Each Other
- iPhone 14 Plus vs. iPhone 14 Pro Max: How the Bigger Apple Phones Compare
Using the iPhone 14
- Setting Up Your iPhone 14
- How to Easily Transfer Your Data to Your iPhone 14
- What's New in the iPhone 14
- iPhone 14's Camera Upgrades
- iPhone 14's Emergency SOS Feature
- What to Know About the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max
- What the iPhone 14 Pro's Camera Can Do
- iPhone 14 Pro Has an Apple Watch-Like Feature
How the iPhone 14 compares to other Android phones
- iPhone 14 vs. Samsung Galaxy S22, Google Pixel 6, OnePlus 10T
- iPhone 14 Pro vs. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, Google Pixel 6 Pro, OnePlus 10 Pro
Best iPhone 14 deals
More on the iPhone 14
- iPhone 14 and Galaxy Z Fold Show How Phones are Evolving
- Why iPhone 14's eSIM Change Has Small Carriers Hopeful
- iPhone 14's Newest Features Have Been on Android for Years
- iFixit's iPhone 14 Teardown Shows Repairs Should Be Easier
- People Don't Line Up for iPhones Like They Used To
Check back periodically for more on the iPhone 14. You can also check out CNET's cheat sheet on Apple's iOS 16 update.
