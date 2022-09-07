iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Start at $799 Featuring Camera Updates, New Action Mode

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple announced its new iPhone 14 series at its "Far Out" launch event Wednesday, and the lineup comes with updated cameras along with a bigger Plus model. The launch arrived alongside several other Apple product refreshes, including a new Apple Watch Series 8 and a new version of the AirPods Pro.

The iPhone 14 packs a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. There are five colors, two rear cameras and "all-day" battery life. The A15 Bionic powers the show, which Apple says is 18% faster. Both devices feature similar outer casings to those on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

While Apple has released smaller Mini models of its main iPhone line each of the past two years, it did not introduce an iPhone 14 Mini on Wednesday.

James Martin/CNET

Pricing for the iPhone 14 starts at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) for a 128GB version, the same as last year's iPhone 13, and will be available on Sept. 16. The iPhone 14 Plus, which also offers 128GB as its base storage, starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579) and is available on Oct. 7. Preorders for both models will open on Sept. 9.

For cameras, both devices feature an updated 12-megapixel main lens, with a faster aperture that should lead to better motion capture. A new video stabilization mode, dubbed "action mode," is designed to keep your content smooth even when recording video while moving around. The front camera is a 12-megapixel sensor that has been improved for shooting in low light.

As rumored, Apple is removing the physical SIM card slot on the new iPhone 14 line. It also adds crash detection, a feature Apple focused on during its Apple Watch presentation, and a new satellite connectivity feature for use in emergencies. The satellite feature will launch in November and will be included for free for two years with the purchase of the iPhone 14.

In addition to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple introduced new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max phones with an updated design that replaces the traditional notch with a new "pill-like" layout for the front camera and Face ID sensor.

Here's a full list of the new devices Apple revealed at the event, including the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2. Additionally, Apple announced the release date for iOS 16.