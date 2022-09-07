iPhone 14 and 14 Plus Get Camera, Screen, Battery Boost. See What Apple Updated for 2022

This story is part of Focal Point iPhone 2022, CNET's collection of news, tips and advice around Apple's most popular product.

Apple dropped four new iPhone 14 models this year, including the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max. These two may have the buzziest new features, including the new Dynamic Island notch redesign and always-on display, but the entry-level iPhone 14 and 14 Plus also come with larger screen options, updated camera quality and all the important iOS 16 features you'd expect (the new mobile software comes to other iPhones Sept. 12).



The iPhone 14 and 14 Plus will, of course, also work with the new Apple Watch Series 8 (three models) and the latest AirPods Pro 2 earbuds. Stick around for everything you need to know about the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus price, features, colors, release date and more.

iPhone 14 and 14 Plus price and release date

Pricing for the iPhone 14 starts at $799 (£849, AU$1,399) for a 128GB version, the same as last year's iPhone 13. Preorders begin Sept. 9 and the phone goes on sale Sept. 16.



The iPhone 14 Plus, which also offers 128GB as its base storage, starts at $899 (£949, AU$1,579) and is available on Oct. 7 -- you can also preorder it Sept. 9.

iPhone 14 colors you can buy (and one you can't)

True to form, Apple will sell the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus in a range of colors, with a few colorful shades that deviate from plain gray or silver.



You'll be able to buy both models in:

Starlight

Midnight

Blue

Purple

Product Red

Sorry, but you won't be able to get either of these more affordable iPhones in deep purple, a color that's exclusively reserved for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max.

Features to know about the iPhone 14 and Plus, including cameras

Now that we have some of the mechanics out of the way, on to the good stuff -- the new features you can expect to find. The iPhone 14 packs a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 14 Plus has a 6.7-inch screen. There are five colors (see above), two rear cameras and "all-day" battery life (we'll know more when we test it ourselves).

The A15 Bionic chipset powers the show, which Apple says is 18% faster than before. Both iPhones feature outer casings similar to those of the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models, which were released in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

While Apple has sold smaller, Mini models of its main iPhone line each of the past two years, it did not introduce an iPhone 14 Mini on Wednesday.

For cameras, both devices feature an updated 12-megapixel main lens, with a faster aperture that should lead to better motion capture. A new video stabilization mode, dubbed "action mode," is designed to keep your content smooth even when you're recording video while moving around. The front camera is a 12-megapixel sensor that has been improved for shooting in low light.

As rumored, Apple has removed the physical SIM card slot on the new iPhone 14 line. It also adds crash detection, a feature Apple focused on during its Apple Watch presentation, and a new satellite connectivity feature for use in emergencies. The satellite feature will launch in November and will be included for free for two years with the purchase of the iPhone 14.

In addition to the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus, Apple introduced new iPhone 14 Pro and 14 Pro Max phones with an updated design that replaces the traditional notch with a new "pill-like" layout for the front camera and Face ID sensor.

For more on Apple, here's a full list of Apple's new products, including the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch Ultra and AirPods Pro 2.