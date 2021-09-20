iPhone 13 vs. iPhone 12: Apple's new 2021 iPhones versus the iPhone 12 series

Apple

Apple Event

Apple has just announced the iPhone 13 lineup, consisting of the iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, as part of its pretaped September event. The new phones show off a new camera system, a tweaked design with a smaller notch, longer battery life and a variety of colors. And the entire iPhone 13 line starts with 128GB of storage, meaning that the phone will likely have plenty of space for your photos, apps, music and more for the price of $699 (£679, AU$1,199) for the Mini and $799 (£779, AU$1,349) for the base iPhone 13. Although if you did want to step up, on the iPhone 13 Pro line you can now get as much as 1TB of space.

Meanwhile the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini aren't going anywhere. Both phones received a price drop, starting at $599 for the 64GB iPhone 12 Mini and $699 for the 64GB iPhone 12. If you can make do with less storage space, the iPhone 12 models are still great phones that run plenty fast, support 5G and are powered by Apple's A14 Bionic chip. The iPhone 12 Pro and 12 Pro Max however, have been discontinued to make room for the 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Check the chart below comparing the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 12 and the iPhone 12 Mini to see a spec-by-spec comparison among the non-Pro iPhones that are currently available. Let us know in the comments if you'd rather save money with the iPhone 12, jump in with the new iPhone 13 line or if your current iPhone is still the best for all of your daily needs.

iPhone 13 Mini & 13 vs. iPhone 12 Mini & 12

iPhone 12 Mini iPhone 13 Mini iPhone 12 iPhone 13 Display size, resolution 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 5.4-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 5.4-inch OLED; 2,340x1,080 pixels 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels Pixel density 460ppi 476 ppi 476ppi 460 ppi Dimensions (Inches) 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.29 in 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.3 in 5.18 x 2.53 x 0.29 in 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 in Dimensions (Millimeters) 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.4 mm 132 x 64 x 7.65 mm 131.5 x 64.2 x 7.4 mm 147 x 72 x 7.65 mm Weight (Ounces, Grams) 5.78oz; 164g 4.97 oz; 141g 4.76 oz; 135g 6.14 oz; 174g Mobile software iOS 14 iOS 15 iOS 14 iOS 15 Camera 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide) Front-facing camera 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 12-megapixel Video capture 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps 4K HDR video recording with Dolby Vision up to 4K at 60 fps Processor Apple Bionic 14 Apple A15 Bionic Apple A14 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB 64GB, 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB RAM Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed Undisclosed Expandable storage No No No No Battery Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 15 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 19 hours of video playback Fingerprint sensor No (FaceID) No (Face ID) No (FaceID) No (Face ID) Connector Lightning Lightning Lightning Lightning Headphone jack No No No No Special features 5G enabled; MagSafe; water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) 5G enabled; MagSafe; water-resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) Price off-contract (USD) $829 (64GB), $879 (128GB), $979 (256GB) $699 (128GB), $799 (256GB), $999 (512GB) $729 (64GB), $779 (128GB), $879 (256GB) $799 (128GB), $899 (256GB), $1,099 (512GB) Price (GBP) £799 (64GB), £849 (128GB), £949 (256GB) £679 (128GB), £779 (256GB), £979 (512GB) £699 (64GB), £749 (128GB), £849 (256GB) £779 (128GB), £879 (256GB), £1,079 (512GB) Price (AUD) AU$1,349 (64GB), AU$1,429 (128GB), AU$1,599 (256GB) AU$1,199 (128GB), AU$1,369 (256GB), AU$1,719 (512GB) AU$1,199 (64GB), AU$1,279 (128GB), AU$1,449 (256GB) AU$1,349 (128GB), AU$1,519 (256GB), AU$1,869 (512GB)