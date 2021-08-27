iPhone 13 vs. 13 Mini vs. 13 Pro vs. 13 Pro Max: All the rumored specs differences

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple's next flagship lineup, expected to be dubbed the iPhone 13, could be coming alongside the AirPods 3 and Apple Watch 7 at the tech giant's fall event, which is rumored to be happening the third week of September. We expect Apple's new lineup to feature four phones: A standard iPhone 13 along with Mini, Pro and Pro Max versions. This lineup, which was predicted previously by analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, mirrors the iPhone 12 line from last year, but may feature a few new design, camera and feature upgrades. The price may also be a bit higher for the iPhone 13 lineup, according to the latest buzz.

Besides size, last year's iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini are fairly similar. They both share the same camera specs and storage options, and they both lack the lidar scanner Apple included in the Pro models. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max also share similar features, but have a few small differences in camera sensor and lenses. For the iPhone 13, however, we won't know exactly how each model compares until later this fall.

Here are all the rumors we've heard about the iPhone 13 collection so far, and how each model in Apple's new lineup could stack up to each other. Just note that none of the iPhone 13 specs have been confirmed by Apple. We'll keep this story updated as we hear more.

Price: iPhone 13 line could match the cost of its predecessor

Similar to all of the iPhone 13 details, the exact price of Apple's next lineup has yet to be revealed. But, we speculate it could mirror the price structure of the iPhone 12 lineup.

Of Apple's 2020 line, the iPhone 12 and 12 Mini are the more affordable phones with a $799 and $699 starting price, respectively. The iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max are considered Apple's higher-end models, and cost $999 and $1,099.

We expect the iPhone 13 Mini to be about $100 less than the baseline iPhone 13, if last year's price structure is any indication. Similarly, an extra Benjamin will probably be the difference between an iPhone 13 Pro and a Pro Max, with prices also varying across storage size and carrier.

If the cost of the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max are comparable to that of the iPhone 12 line, the price would be similar to other higher-end smartphone models like the Galaxy S21 Plus and Galaxy S21 Ultra which cost $1,000 and $1,200, respectively.

But Apple could also raise the price for their new lineup. According to an August report from DigiTimes, the tech giant is considering upping costs for the iPhone 13 to compensate for the increased price of chip production from its supplier TSMC. Apple's supplier is looking to increase the cost by as much as 20% for "advanced and mature process technologies" by Jan. 2022, the report says. What's unclear is whether this would impact the price of the entire lineup, or if costs will be passed on unevenly across the spectrum.

Here are prices for each of the iPhone 12 models, for reference:

iPhone 12 pricing iPhone 12 model 64GB 128GB 256GB 512GB iPhone 12 Mini (carrier model) $699 $749 $849 N/A iPhone 12 Mini (SIM-free from Apple) $729 $779 $879 N/A iPhone 12 (carrier model) $799 $849 $949 N/A iPhone 12 (SIM-free from Apple) $829 $879 $979 N/A iPhone 12 Pro N/A $999 $1,099 $1,299 iPhone 12 Pro Max N/A $1,099 $1,199 $1,399

Design: All iPhone 13 models could have a smaller notch



Each of the iPhone 13 models are rumored to have a smaller notch than previous iPhones, according to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo. Apple has included a notched display on each of its smartphones since the 2017 iPhone X, as a place for the phone's selfie camera. Some components of the design, however, will likely differ for each iPhone 13 model.

The iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max could be thicker and have larger camera bumps than its predecessors. According to a May render from MacRumor, the thicker camera bump could accommodate possible camera upgrades for Apple's higher-end models.

Changes in the design of the camera setup could be coming for the iPhone 13 mini as well. Renders of the Mini model from Sonny Dickson on Twitter in June show that the two camera lenses are situated diagonally from each other, rather than one atop the other like layout for the iPhone 12 Mini.

In terms of size, the iPhone 13 line should mirror that of the iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. Dummy units of the iPhone 13 line, shared by Apple Insider, showed the iPhone 13 Mini at 5.4 inches, with the standard and Pro models at 6.1 inches and the Pro Max measuring an expansive 6.7 inches.

iPhone 13 rumored sizes iPhone 13 model Size iPhone 13 Mini 5.4 inches iPhone 13 standard 6.1 inches iPhone 13 Pro 6.1 inches iPhone 13 Pro Max 6.7 inches

Display: iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max might get an upped refresh rate

Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo predicts that the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max models will house LTPO technology in their displays for a 120Hz refresh rate. The standard and Mini models, however, may not have this feature. This would be a change from last year's iPhone 12 lineup, which offered the same piddly 60Hz refresh rate for each of the four versions.

Although Apple has yet to add the upped refresh rate to its premium models, other higher-end smartphones, including the Samsung Galaxy S21 and OnePlus 9 Pro have a 120Hz refresh rate.

Camera: Will all the models get a lidar scanner?

Apple's new iPhone could see a few camera upgrades, especially for the Pro and Pro Max models.

According to an August report by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the iPhone 13 could get three new camera and video features, including a video version of Portrait Mode, a higher-quality option to record video called ProRes, and a new filter system to intensify the appearance of photos. Gurman speculated that ProRes may only be available for the iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max.

It was previously rumored that all upcoming iPhone 13 models could get a lidar scanner, but more recent buzz from leaker Dylan on Twitter speculates that only the Pro and Pro Max will house that technology. This would be the second generation of iPhones to only feature a lidar scanner for its higher-end models.

The scanner, which made its debut in the 2020 iPad Pro, can be seen on both the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The scanner is used to help with autofocus and taking pictures in low lighting. (You can also use lidar to measure your friends' height at parties, which is kind of cool.)

Battery: Each iPhone 13 model could get a battery size boost

Each model in the iPhone 13 lineup could feature larger batteries than the iPhone 12, according to gossip from Chinese social media platform Weibo in early June. The rumored battery specs, covered on 9t05Mac in June from a tweet by leaker @L0vetodream , show a 2,406-mAh battery for the iPhone 13 Mini, 3,095-mAh for the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro, and 4,352-mAh for the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

iPhone 13 rumored battery sizes iPhone 13 model Battery size iPhone 13 Mini 2,406-mAh iPhone 13 standard 3,095-mAh iPhone 13 Pro 3,095-mAh iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,325-mAh

Just note that, although the iPhone 13 line could house a larger battery than the iPhone 12, it's possible that the boost in battery size will not directly translate to longer battery life, since battery life is not the same as battery capacity.

We won't know exactly how the four upcoming iPhone 13 models compare until Apple's rumored September event. But, if you're itching for the latest on the tech giant's new iPhone, you can take a look at our guess for the iPhone 13 release date and our iPhone 13 wishlist. You can also check out what the main differences are between each iPhone 12 model, how the rumored iPhone 13 specs compare to the iPhone 12, and how to download the iOS 15 beta today.