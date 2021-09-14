iPhone 13 release date: Today's the day we think Apple will make the big announcement

EverythingApplePro

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 13 might be revealed at Apple's next event today, Sept. 14, at 10 a.m. PT (1 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. BST). Should this be the case, rumors are pointing to four new versions of the iPhone -- a base iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max -- following a similar pattern to last year's announcement of the iPhone 12.

So even if the 2021 iPhone gets its big reveal today, how long after the event would the possible device get its debut? Let's dive into some history about the iPhone release to make an educated guess combined with some of the rumors we have already heard.

While the pandemic changed the usual course for 2020, marking the first September Apple event in eight years without an iPhone due to production delays, Kuo predicted that 2021 would see a return to the company's typical cadence. A March 24 report based on supply-chain information also pointed to a late September iPhone 13 release date. And an April report from DigiTimes cited industry insiders who said production for the phones' new chips was ahead of schedule, which should put the phone release back on a familiar, prepandemic timeline.

In a note to investors, reported on by MacRumors, Wedbush Securities analyst Daniel Ives also revealed that Apple was likely to launch the iPhone 13 in "the third week of September." This would mean some time between Monday, Sept. 13 and Friday, Sept. 20, which was spot-on.

Now playing: Watch this: iPhone 13 rumor roundup

iPhone release dates are typically set on Fridays, about a week and a half after Apple announces new devices. If the iPhone 13 does launch on Sept. 14, we can expect the release date to be sometime in the third week of September, perhaps Sept. 24. In any event, if the iPhone does get its reveal today we should have a finalized release date quite shortly.

Taking a look back at other Apple events from 2021, Apple's April event saw new iPads, colorful iMacs, a purple iPhone 12 and AirTags trackers. Then came WWDC in June, where we caught a first glimpse of iOS 15.

Tuesday's event will follow Apple's virtual event format that began during the coronavirus pandemic. Before that was confirmed with Apple's announcement, it was previously rumored in a July Power On newsletter from Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. He originally speculated Apple's next event would be completely virtual because of the tech giant's decision to delay its return to in-person work due to rising COVID-19 cases. Apple had originally said that all employees would be required to come into the office three days a week starting in September. Gurman says that if Apple had stuck with the September time frame, an in-person iPhone 13 event would have been "plausible."

For more, check out why the iPhone 13 could have a 120Hz always-on display and our review of the iPhone 12.

Read more: Every iPhone 13 rumor we've heard so far, including how much the iPhone 13 will cost