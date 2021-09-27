iPhone 13 Pro teardown finds some shifts in what's inside, iFixit reports

Patrick Holland/CNET

After its teardown of Apple's iPhone 13 Pro, tech repair site iFixit reported that display and battery replacements remain a priority in the design of the new phone. In addition, many other components are modular and easily accessible or replaceable, according to iFixit. The iPhone 13's repairability score from iFixit it was 5 out of 10.

In the iPhone 13 Pro, the earpiece speaker has been relocated to the top of the device, where in the iPhone 12 Pro it was display-mounted. This makes display replacement easier, but not earpiece replacement, according to iFixit. In addition, the new phone has a larger L-shaped battery, and the Pro's new screen should help it last longer.

As for the size of the cameras on the phone, "that bump is bumpin'," iFixit said. "These camera lenses are reaching for the stars to gather as much light as possible."

In his review of the iPhone 13 Pro, CNET's Patrick Holland noted that the main camera has a new sensor, the largest ever put into an iPhone.

iFixit reported that the multitude of screw types in the iPhone 13 Pro and the device's waterproofing methods make repair a challenge. It also took away points from the phone based on software component pairing as well as its double glass.

"Once again, double glass means double drop damage, and despite the improvements to durability over the years, there's still no easy way to replace the rear glass," iFixit's report reads.

Apple revealed its new lineup of iPhones at its fall product launch. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 (£949, AU$1,699) and is now available in stores.