iPhone 13 Pro Max vs. iPhone 12 Pro Max: Comparing Apple's latest Pro models

Apple has taken the wraps off the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone Pro Max, its new luxe smartphones meant to succeed the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The announcement was made at Apple's product launch event on Tuesday, where the company also unveiled the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini. The latest Pro models offer some new design features, including a smaller notch, but the biggest changes include longer battery life, three new cameras, a 120Hz display and a maximum storage capacity of 1TB, which is double the storage in last year's Pro models. If you want specific numbers, scroll down to the bottom of this pace to see a side-by-side specs chart.
Despite these upgrades, Apple didn't increase the starting price tag across any of its new iPhones, running contrary to some widely circulated rumors. The iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999 (£949, AU$1,699), while the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1,099 (£1,049, AU$1,849) for the base 128GB model. Meanwhile, Apple has decided to discontinue the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max, though refurbished models are still available on Apple's online store.
Take a look at the specs chart below comparing Apple's latest Pro models with their predecessors. Let us know in the comments if you'd prefer to save money with a refurbished iPhone 12 Pro model, jump in with the new iPhone 13 line or if your current iPhone is still the best for all of your daily needs.
iPhone 13 Pro models vs. iPhone 12 Pro models
|
|iPhone 12 Pro
|iPhone 13 Pro
|iPhone 12 Pro Max
|iPhone 13 Pro Max
|Display size, resolution
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels
|6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels
|6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels
|Pixel density
|460ppi
|460 ppi
|458ppi
|458ppi
|Dimensions (Inches)
|5.78x2.82x0.29 in
|5.78x2.82x0.3 in
|6.33x3.07x0.29 in
|6.33x3.07x0.3 in
|Dimensions (Millimeters)
|146.7x71.5x7.4 mm
|147x72x7.65 mm
|160.8x78.1x7.4 mm
|161x78x7.65 mm
|Weight (Ounces, Grams)
|6.66 oz; 189g
|7.19 oz; 204g
|8.03 oz; 228g
|8.48 oz; 240g
|Mobile software
|iOS 14
|iOS 15
|iOS 14
|iOS 15
|Camera
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto)
|Front-facing camera
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|12-megapixel
|Video capture
|4K
|ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)*
|4K
|ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)*
|Processor
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Apple A15 Bionic
|Storage
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB
|128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
|RAM
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|Expandable storage
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Battery
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 22 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 17 hours of video playback
|Undisclosed; Apple lists 28 hours of video playback
|Fingerprint sensor
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|No (Face ID)
|Connector
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Lightning
|Headphone jack
|No
|No
|No
|No
|Special features
|Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz; lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|Lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz; lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM)
|Price off-contract (USD)
|$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB) *launch price
|$999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB)
|$1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB) *launch price
|$1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB)
|Price (GBP)
|£999 (128GB), £1,099 (256GB), £1,299 (512GB)
|£949 (128GB), £1,049 (256GB), £1,249 (512GB), £1,449 (1TB)
|£1,099 (128GB), £1,199 (256GB), £1,399 (512GB)
|£1,049 (128GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB), £1,549 (1TB)
|Price (AUD)
|AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB)
|AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB), AU$2,569 (1TB)
|AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB)
|AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB), AU$2,719 (1TB)