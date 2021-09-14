iPhone 13 Pro Max: How Apple's priciest phones compare to the best Pixel, Galaxy phones

Screenshot by Stephen Shankland/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's iPhone 13 Pro Max and the iPhone 13 Pro are the new highest-end phones revealed at Tuesday's Apple event. The phones received many of the improvements given to the entire iPhone 13 line, such as longer battery life, and a new design featuring a slightly smaller notch. Then on top of that, these two Pro iPhones receive displays with a 120Hz refresh rate for smoother animations along with a new triple-lens camera system. For customers that want an especially spacious iPhone, a 1TB storage option is now available for each Pro iPhone.

The phones also pack a more expensive punch in the wallet, starting at $999 (£949, AU$1,699) for the Pro and $1,099 (£1,049, AU$1,849) for the Pro Max. The price range puts it firmly into the premium line of phones such as the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, the Galaxy S21 Plus and Google's Pixel 5.

For those of you who can easily swap between iOS and Android, and are looking to upgrade to one of these companies' highest end phones, check out our chart below detailing each of them side by side. Of special note to Pixel fans, you should probably hold off a few more weeks as it's getting close to the time we expect the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro to debut, but for now we're including the Pixel 5 while it remains Google's highest end phone.

iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21 Plus, Pixel 5 iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 Pro Max Galaxy S21 Ultra Galaxy S21 Plus Google Pixel 5 6.1-inch OLED; 2,532x1,170 pixels 6.7-inch OLED; 2,778x1,284 pixels 6.8-inch Edge WQHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 3,200x1,440 pixels 6.7-inch Flat FHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2x, 2,400x1,080 pixels 6-inch FHD+ OLED; 2,340 x 1,080 pixels 460 ppi 458ppi 515 ppi 394 ppi 432ppi 5.78 x 2.82 x 0.3 in 6.33 x 3.07 x 0.3 in 2.97x6.5x0.35 inches 2.97x6.35x0.3 inches 5.7 x 2.8 x 0.3 in 147 x 72 x 7.65 mm 161 x 78 x 7.65 mm 75.6x165.1x8.9mm 75.6x161.5x7.8mm 144.7 x 70.4 x 8.0 mm 7.19 oz; 204g 8.48 oz; 240g 8.07 oz; 229g 7.12 oz; 202g 5.33 oz; 151g iOS 15 iOS 15 Android 11 Android 11 Android 11 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultrawide), 12-megapixel (telephoto) 108-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide), 10-megapixel (3x telephoto), 10-megapixel (10x telephoto) 64-megapixel (telephoto), 12-megapixel (wide), 12-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12.2-megapixel (standard), 16-megapixel (ultra-wide) 12-megapixel 12-megapixel 10-megapixel 10-megapixel 8-megapixel ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)* ProRes video recording up to 4K at 30 fps (1080p at 30 fps for 128GB storage)* 8K 8K 4K Apple A15 Bionic Apple A15 Bionic Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB 128GB/256GB, 512GB 128GB/256GB 128GB Undisclosed Undisclosed 12GB, 16GB 8GB 8GB No No

None No Undisclosed; Apple lists 22 hours of video playback Undisclosed; Apple lists 28 hours of video playback 5,000 mAh 4,800 mAh 4,000mAh No (Face ID) No (Face ID) In-screen In-screen Rear Lightning Lightning USB-C USB-C USB-C No No No No No ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz; lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) ProMotion technology with adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz; lidar scanner; 5G enabled; MagSafe; water resistant (IP68); wireless charging; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM) IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 100x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging, 10x optical zoom IP68 rating, 5G-enabled, 30x Space Zoom, 10W wireless charging 5G enabled; water resistant (IP68); 90Hz refresh rate display; dual-SIM capabilities (nano-SIM and e-SIM); reverse wireless charging; fast charging $999 (128GB), $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), $1,499 (1TB) $1,099 (128GB), $1,199 (256GB), $1,399 (512GB), $1,599 (1TB) $1,200 (128GB), $1,250 (256GB), $1,380 (512GB) $1,000 (128GB) $699 £949 (128GB), £1,049 (256GB), £1,249 (512GB), £1,449 (1TB) £1,049 (128GB), £1,149 (256GB), £1,349 (512GB), £1,549 (1TB) £1,329 £949 £599 AU$1,699 (128GB), AU$1,869 (256GB), AU$2,219 (512GB), AU$2,569 (1TB) AU$1,849 (128GB), AU$2,019 (256GB), AU$2,369 (512GB), AU$2,719 (1TB) AU$1,849 AU$1,549 AU$999