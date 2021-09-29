iPhone 13 deliveries delayed as COVID slows Apple's supplies, report says

Patrick Holland/CNET

You might have to be patient if you're ordering Apple's iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max. People are getting longer than usual delivery times due to supply constraints caused by a COVID-19 wave in Vietnam, according to Nikkei Asia.

Apple is apparently struggling to get enough camera modules for the four iPhone 13 models because they're assembled in the Southeast Asian country.

When trying to order an iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max from Apple's US store on Wednesday, it gave an estimated shipping time of three to four weeks. However, the iPhone 13 or 13 Mini gave a shorter seven- to 10- day estimate.

Apple didn't respond to a request for comment.