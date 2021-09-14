iPhone 13 battery life: Your phone charge will last several hours longer, Apple says

Apple

Apple Event

Apple announced its line up of new phones at its product event on Tuesday -- the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new phones will sport a longer battery life than the iPhone 12 lineup. The extended battery life results from a combination of a bigger battery, iOS 15 and the A15 Bionic chip.

Here's how the new phones battery life stack up against their iPhone 12 counterparts:

iPhone 13: 2.5 hours

iPhone 13 Mini: 1.5 hours

iPhone 13 Pro: 1.5 hours

iPhone 13 Pro Max: 2.5 hours

In addition, the new iPhones have a Smart Data Mode that automatically shifts to LTE when 5G isn't needed.

The new iPhone 13 series is available to pre-order on Friday. The iPhone 13 starts at $799, the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099.