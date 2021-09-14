Live: Apple 2021 event blog iPhone 13 Apple iPhone 13 Pro Apple iPad 2021 PS5 restock tracker Woolly mammoths are coming back
iPhone 13 battery life: Your phone charge will last several hours longer, Apple says

The batteries will last longer than their counterparts in the iPhone 12 series.

The new iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini have improved battery life. 

Apple announced its line up of new phones at its product event on Tuesday -- the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. The new phones will sport a longer battery life than the iPhone 12 lineup. The extended battery life results from a combination of a bigger battery, iOS 15 and the A15 Bionic chip.

Here's how the new phones battery life stack up against their iPhone 12 counterparts: 

  • iPhone 13: 2.5 hours 
  • iPhone 13 Mini: 1.5 hours
  • iPhone 13 Pro: 1.5 hours
  • iPhone 13 Pro Max: 2.5 hours

In addition, the new iPhones have a Smart Data Mode that automatically shifts to LTE when 5G isn't needed. 

The new iPhone 13 series is available to pre-order on Friday. The iPhone 13 starts at $799, the iPhone 13 Mini starts at $699, the iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999, and the iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099.

