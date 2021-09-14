iPhone 13: Apple newest phone gets a larger battery

Patrick Holland/CNET

Apple Event

After nearly a year of rumors and leaks, the iPhone 13 is official. During a virtual event on Tuesday, Apple announced the new iPhone which is a follow-up to last year's iPhone 12. The new iPhone 13 runs iOS 15 which has been in beta since it was announced in June at WWDC.

The iPhone 13 is Apple's second generation of phones that support 5G. The new iPhone is rumored to get four versions just like the iPhone 12 series: iPhone 13, 13 Mini, 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max.

Rumors point to the "Pro" models getting a new high refresh rate LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays like the one on the Galaxy S21 Ultra that was released in January. LTPO screens are more power-efficient, brighter and can adapt to different refresh rates.

This is a developing story. See all of CNET's coverage from today's Apple event.