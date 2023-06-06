iOS 17 Finally Lets You Type What You Ducking Mean on Your iPhone

Your iPhone keyboard can learn curse words now. Nice.
If you're tired of your iPhone keyboard always autocorrecting your swear words, you're going to love this new feature. At WWDC 2023 on Monday, Apple announced iOS 17 and unveiled an improved and more sophisticated autocorrect feature -- which makes cussing so much easier.
"And in those moments where you just want to type a ducking word, well, the keyboard will learn it too," said Craig Federighi, Apple's senior VP of Software Engineering, during today's WWDC keynote.
The iPhone's keyboard on iOS 17 leverages a transformer model, which OpenAI (the company behind ChatGPT) uses in their own language models, to learn from what you type on your keyboard to better predict what you might say next, whether it's a name, phrase or curse word.
If you're not happy with a correction, you can tap the underlined word to see what you originally typed and quickly go back to it.
At Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech company showcases its latest software and hardware developments. At WWDC 2023 this week, Apple used its annual showcase to not only unveil iOS 17 but also show off the long-awaited Reality Pro headset, a 15-inch MacBook Air, MacOS Sonoma and WatchOS 10.
iOS 17 is expected to be available as a public beta sometime in July, with the general release to come out in September alongside the rumored iPhone 15 series. Not sure if you can download iOS 17? Check out all the compatible iPhone models here. And if you want to download iOS 17 right now, here's how.
