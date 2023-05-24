iOS 17 Could Make Your Locked iPhone Screen a Smart Home-Esque Display

Advertiser Disclosure Advertiser Disclosure This advertising widget is powered by Navi and contains advertisements that Navi may be paid for in different ways. You will not be charged for engaging with this advertisement. While we strive to provide a wide range of offers, this advertising widget does not include information about every product or service that may be available to you. We make reasonable efforts to ensure that information in the featured advertisements is up to date, each advertiser featured in this widget is responsible for the accuracy and availability of its offer details. It is possible that your actual offer terms from an advertiser may be different than the offer terms in this advertising widget and the advertised offers may be subject to additional terms and conditions of the advertiser which will be presented to you prior to making a purchase. All information is presented without any warranty or guarantee to you.

Apple's upcoming iOS 17 software update for iPhones could come with a feature that lets you view more items on your locked phone screen, Bloomberg reported Wednesday. The smart display would reportedly show things such as calendar appointments, weather and notifications.

The display would appear horizontally and resemble a smart home display like those sold by Amazon and Google while your phone is locked and lying unused on your desk or nightstand, Bloomberg said, citing unidentified sources. It'll have a "dark background with bright text," the report says, so that you can easily read the information.

A similar horizontal smart display would reportedly come to iPads at a later date.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment, but the news will reportedly be revealed at Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference next month.

The smart display rumor follows Apple last year launching lock screen widgets on iPhones and a customizable lock screen under iOS 16. The smart display would be a different experience, potentially giving you information without you having to touch your phone.

Apple's WWDC event will kick off with a keynote on June 5, where it's expected the tech giant will unveil iOS 17, an AR/VR mixed-reality headset and possibly a new MacBook Air. You'll be able to watch WWDC online as well as on the Apple TV app.

