X

iOS 17 Cheat Sheet: Everything You Need to Know About the iPhone Update

From how to use the latest iPhone features, what the minor updates fix and everything in between.

Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting | Operating systems | Applications | Software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
3 min read
iOS 17 logo and various app images and screenshots
Tharon Green/CNET

Before Apple releases iOS 18 in the fall, don't miss out on any of these iOS 17 features. The tech giant released iOS 17 in September, shortly after the company held its Wonderlust event, where the tech giant announced the iPhone 15 lineup, the Apple Watch Series 9 and the Apple Watch Ultra 2. We put together this cheat sheet to help you learn about and use the latest features in iOS 17. This page will also help you keep track of the subsequent iOS 17 updates.

Read more: What You Need to Know About iOS 18

iOS 17 updates

Using iOS 17

Getting started with iOS 17

Make sure to check back periodically for more iOS 17 tips and how to use new features as Apple releases more updates.

Do You Know About These 17 Hidden iOS 17 Features?

+15 More
See all photos

Mobile Guides

Phones
Foldable Phones
Headphones
Mobile Accessories
Smartwatches
Wireless Plans