iOS 17 Arrives Tomorrow. Here's What You Can Expect

Apple announced iOS 17 months ago at WWDC.

Apple's iOS 17 mobile operating system

The wait for iOS 17 is almost over.

 James Martin/CNET

Get ready, Apple is releasing iOS 17 tomorrow. The release comes months after Apple unveiled iOS 17 at its Worldwide Developers Conference

The next iPhone software brings improvements to functions across compatible iPhones, like in Messages. The latest iPhone operating system also brings the new StandBy mode to compatible iPhones, which turns your iPhone into a smart display when charging and in landscape mode -- i.e., when it's horizontal not vertical. 

Developers and beta testers can download the iOS 17 release candidate now. A release candidate is what Apple calls an almost final version of an update. Release candidates are like a sneak peek at the final version of software.

Apple also announced the new iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max and the new Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 at Tuesday's event.

For more Apple news, check out whether or not iOS 17 will be compatible with your iPhone and some of the cool new features in iOS 17. You can also check out what to know about the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

