X

iOS 17.0.1: You Should Download This iPhone Update Now

Apple said the update patches some security issues that might be actively exploited.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
Apple's iOS 17 mobile operating system
James Martin/CNET

Apple released iOS 17.0.1 to the general public on Thursday, less than a week after the release of iOS 17 and a day before the release of the iPhone 15. Apple said the update patches three security issues that might be actively exploited so everyone should download it.

CNET Tech Tips logo

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

If you're an iOS developer or beta tester, you need to turn beta access off to download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and tapping Off.

Apple said the update patches one issue in WebKit -- the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS -- and might lead to an arbitrary code execution. That means a third party could steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta

iOS 17.0.1 release notes
Screenshot by Zach McAuliffe/CNET

Another issue is in the iOS kernel -- the core of your iPhone's operating system. Apple said the security problem might allow an attacker to give themselves more privileges to access more of your iPhone's code. And the last issue might allow an attacker to bypass signature validation.

For more information, check out the iOS 17 cheat sheet and reviews for the iPhone 15, 15 Plus, 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max.

p1004061
Watch this: We Tried iOS 17 for Ourselves and We're Impressed So Far

Mobile Guides

Phones

Foldable Phones

Headphones

Mobile Accessories

Smartwatches

Wireless Plans