iOS 17.0.1: You Should Download This iPhone Update Now

Apple released iOS 17.0.1 to the general public on Thursday, less than a week after the release of iOS 17 and a day before the release of the iPhone 15. Apple said the update patches three security issues that might be actively exploited so everyone should download it.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

If you're an iOS developer or beta tester, you need to turn beta access off to download the update by going to Settings > General > Software Update > Beta Updates and tapping Off.

Apple said the update patches one issue in WebKit -- the engine that powers Safari and other third-party browsers on iOS -- and might lead to an arbitrary code execution. That means a third party could steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta.

Another issue is in the iOS kernel -- the core of your iPhone's operating system. Apple said the security problem might allow an attacker to give themselves more privileges to access more of your iPhone's code. And the last issue might allow an attacker to bypass signature validation.

