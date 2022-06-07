iOS 16 Lets You View Your Wi-Fi Password on Your iPhone

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple's iOS 16 is adding the ability to view your Wi-Fi network password from the settings menu, which brings to the iPhone a feature that has long been available on many Android phones.

While the new feature wasn't directly referenced at Apple's WWDC 2022 conference keynote on Monday, it does appear inside of the iOS 16 developer beta. The feature joins all-new lock screen personalizations and upgraded iMessages, which were highlighted during the keynote. Since these features are currently in development, most people likely won't have access to them until iOS 16's public release later this year.

Read more: You Can Download the iOS 16 Developer Beta on Your iPhone and iPad. Here's How

While iOS does offer the ability to share a Wi-Fi network right now, it's presently restricted to iPhones and iPads only. In order to work, both devices need to have Bluetooth and Wi-Fi turned on while being in close range of each other. Then when the device that is attempting to connect visits Wi-Fi settings and selects the network, the one that's already on the network can tap a prompt that shares the credentials. It's fast, but it doesn't help when you want to set up any other device, like an Android phone or a Nintendo Switch.

With iOS 16, if you want to share your password with someone, all you have to do is find the connected Wi-Fi network in your settings and tap on the new password option that appears. You can then copy and paste the password and send it via text message, email and more.

Now playing: Watch this: Apple Previews iOS 16 and a Bunch of New iPhone Features

How to view a saved Wi-Fi password on iOS 16

For this to work, you must be either connected to the Wi-Fi network or have connected to it in the past and be near enough to the router for the network to appear in your settings. If you meet these requirements, launch the Settings application on your iPhone running iOS 16 and do the following:

1. Go to Wi-Fi.

2. Find the Wi-Fi network you want the password for and tap on the blue information icon to the right of the network name.

3. Tap on Password and use Face ID, Touch ID or enter your passcode to view the password.

4. Finally, hit Copy to save the password to your clipboard.

Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You can then paste the Wi-Fi network password into a text message or email to share it with someone, or just tell them the password.