iOS 16: How to View Saved Wi-Fi Passwords on Your iPhone

If you connect to a Wi-Fi network, the password is forever stored in your iPhone's settings. Here's how to find it.

Nelson Aguilar
Your saved Wi-Fi passwords are viewable on iOS 16.
The release of iOS 16 this year, which should be sometime in the fall, will bring an incredibly useful feature to the iPhone and iPad -- the ability to view saved Wi-Fi passwords.

While iOS does offer the ability to share a Wi-Fi network right now, it's currently restricted between Apple devices, and even then, it doesn't actually show what the password is. If you wanted to connect your Nintendo Switch or smart TV to the internet this way, it wouldn't work unless you had the actual written password.

Fortunately, with this latest feature, you can easily go into your settings, find a Wi-Fi network and view the Wi-Fi password. You can then copy and paste it into a text message or email and easily share it with anyone else that needs it. Here's how.

How to view a saved Wi-Fi password on iOS 16

For this to work, you must be either connected to the Wi-Fi network or have connected to it in the past and be near enough to the router for the network to appear in your settings. If you meet these requirements, launch the Settings application on your iPhone running iOS 16 and do the following:

1. Go to Wi-Fi.

2. Find the Wi-Fi network you want the password for and tap on the blue information icon to the right of the network name.

3. Tap on Password and use Face ID, Touch ID or enter your passcode to view the password.

4. Finally, hit Copy to save the password to your clipboard.

Wi-Fi network settings on iOS 16

You can view passwords for any Wi-Fi networks you've ever connected to, as long as you're currently connected to it or near enough that it appears under My Networks.

You can then paste the Wi-Fi network password into a text message or email to share it with someone, or just tell them the password.