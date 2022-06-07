iOS 16 Code Has 'Always-On Display' References, Report Says

This story is part of WWDC 2022, CNET's complete coverage from and about Apple's annual developers conference.

Apple unveiled iOS 16 during Monday's WWDC 2022 keynote, and it includes a completely redesigned and customizable lock screen for your iPhone. One feature that wasn't present was the rumored always-on display, but 9to5Mac reported on Tuesday that the updated operating system's code suggests it'll be added in future, possibly on the iPhone 14 later this year.

An always-on display would let you see information like the time, notifications and missed calls even when your iPhone screen is off. This feature has long been available on Android phones, as well as the Apple Watch Series 5 and later, so its absence on the iPhone is conspicuous.

Diving into iOS 16's first developer beta, 9to5Mac apparently found multiple frameworks linked to backlight management that hint at an always-on display. This mode may be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max models, Bloomberg reported last month.

WWDC 2022, Apple's annual developer conference, runs June 6-10.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.