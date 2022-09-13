iOS 16 Arrives Apple Watch SE: 2022 vs. 2020 2022 Emmys: All the Winners Fitbit Inspire 3 Review Newest Kindle E-Reader Top 10 Smart TVs Best Portable Mini Projectors AT&T vs. Optimum
Tech Mobile

iOS 16 'Cannot Verify AirPods' Alert: Here's Why You Might Be Getting It

You may see the alert when attempting to connect knockoff AirPods, but you can still connect those unofficial earbuds if you want.

David Anders headshot
David Anders
white AirPods Pro 2nd generation earbuds next to their case on a white table
You may want to question your AirPods' authenticity if you receive a "cannot verify AirPods" alert.
David Carnoy/CNET

Apple's recent iOS 16 update added a number of features for the iPhone, including a verification step for AirPods. If you're connecting official AirPods -- such as the new AirPod Pro 2 earbuds announced last week, or the the sleek, neutral-toned AirPods created in collaboration with Kim Kardashian -- or other compatible Bluetooth headphone devices, you likely won't notice a difference.

On the other hand, if you're attempting to connect earbuds that are fraudulently parading as AirPods, you may get a "cannot verify AirPods" message, indicating the earbuds are possibly a knockoff of official AirPods. A prominent "Don't Connect" button appears below the alert, but you should still be able to connect via the Bluetooth settings. 

Read more: iPhone 14 Models Compared: Every New Apple Phone Compared, From Price to Size

Apple does warn, however, that the unverified devices may not perform as expected. It's unclear what performance issues users may experience when connecting unofficial AirPods, and Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Along with the AirPod verification, new features of Apple's latest operating system for iPhones, iPads and the like include the ability to edit and "unsend" messages, a customizable lock screen and upgrades to Focus Mode, among others. 

If you haven't downloaded the update yet, set aside an hour or so for it and keep in mind that not all devices are compatible with iOS16. Here's how to check if your iPhone is compatible with iOS16.