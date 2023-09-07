iOS 16.6.1: You Should Download This iPhone Update Now

Apple released iOS 16.6.1 on Thursday, just days before the tech giant holds its September "Wonderlust" event. While some people might choose to wait until the release of iOS 17 -- which might land a few days after Apple's event -- you should really update your iPhone now to protect yourself from issues that the company said might be actively exploited.

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts.

Apple said this iOS update patches two issues that might be actively exploited.

Zach McAuliffe/CNET

One issue is in Image I/O, the iOS framework that allows applications to read and write image formats on your iPhone. Apple said that a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. That means a third party could steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta.

The second issue is in the Wallet app. Apple said a maliciously crafted attachment could lead to arbitrary code execution here, as well.

