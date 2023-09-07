X

iOS 16.6.1: You Should Download This iPhone Update Now

Apple releases the latest iOS update less than a week before its September event.

zach-mcauliffe
zach-mcauliffe
Zachary McAuliffe Staff writer
Zach began writing for CNET in November, 2021 after writing for a broadcast news station in his hometown, Cincinnati, for five years. You can usually find him reading and drinking coffee or watching a TV series with his wife and their dog.
Expertise Web hosting, operating systems, applications and software Credentials
  • Apple software beta tester, "Helps make our computers and phones work!" - Zach's grandparents
See full bio
Zachary McAuliffe
iOS 16 logo on a yellow background

While you wait for iOS 17, you should download iOS 16.6.1 in the meantime.

 Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Apple released iOS 16.6.1 on Thursday, just days before the tech giant holds its September "Wonderlust" event. While some people might choose to wait until the release of iOS 17 -- which might land a few days after Apple's event -- you should really update your iPhone now to protect yourself from issues that the company said might be actively exploited.

CNET Tech Tips logo

To download the update, go to Settings > General > Software Update, tap Install Now and follow the onscreen prompts. 

Apple said this iOS update patches two issues that might be actively exploited. 

Update page for iOS 16.6.1
Zach McAuliffe/CNET

One issue is in Image I/O, the iOS framework that allows applications to read and write image formats on your iPhone. Apple said that a maliciously crafted image may lead to arbitrary code execution. That means a third party could steal your data or hack your device for other nefarious purposes, according to the IT services company Okta.

The second issue is in the Wallet app. Apple said a maliciously crafted attachment could lead to arbitrary code execution here, as well.

For more Apple news, here's what we expect at Apple's Wonderlust event, the latest iPhone 15 rumors and when we expect Apple to release iOS 17.

Watch this: What to Expect at Apple's Sept. 12 Event

