iOS 15: Will your iPhone run Apple's latest OS?

Apple/Screenshot by Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple Event

Apple's iOS 15 is likely about to leave beta and get sent out to as many iPhone models as possible. The wide release of iOS 15 will likely get revealed as part of Apple's Sept. 14 event, in which a rumored iPhone 13 and Apple Watch Series 7 may also appear. If you simply cannot wait, iOS 15 is now available as a public beta (here's how to download iOS 15), but at this point you should probably just wait until the stable release shows up.

iOS 15 includes new features like the ability to start FaceTime calls with Android users, easier sharing on iMessage and updates to Apple Maps. In terms of privacy-focused improvements, iOS 15 expands on-device processing to further limit the potential circulation of your data, and gives you more information about what data third-party apps are collecting from your Apple devices.

Want to know if you'll be able to download iOS 15 on your iPhone once it's generally available? Here are all of the supported devices (below).

Read more: Apple's iOS 15 beta is here, but watch out for these bugs

Will iOS 15 work on my iPhone?

The following iPhones will be compatible with iOS 15, according to Apple:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 Mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 11

iPhone 11 Pro

iPhone 11 Pro Max

iPhone XS

iPhone XS Max

iPhone XR

iPhone X

iPhone 8

iPhone 8 Plus

iPhone 7

iPhone 7 Plus

iPhone 6S

iPhone 6S Plus

iPhone SE (first and second generation)

iPod Touch (seventh generation)

For more, check out everything we know about iOS 15, how to download iOS 15, and how to go back to iOS 14. You can also take a look at the best new features for WatchOS 8 and see if your computer is compatible with MacOS Monterey.