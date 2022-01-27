iOS 15.4 beta for developers brings Face ID while wearing a mask, Universal Control

Sarah Tew/CNET

Apple's iOS 15.4 beta was made available to developers on Thursday, and one of the features in the update supports using Face ID while wearing a mask. Bespectacled people will also have the option to "Add Glasses" to their Face ID. The feature will work for people who wear a mask and glasses at the same time, but it doesn't work while wearing a mask and sunglasses.

Universal Control, an Apple feature that lets you move content between multiple Apple devices, was also introduced in the beta for iPadOS 15. The feature was initially announced as part of MacOS Monterey, but was delayed over the fall.

There are also new emojis, like heart hands, biting lip and a pregnant person in the update. There are over 37 new emojis in the update. The emojis were revealed last fall, and also include a melting face, a face holding back tears, a bird's nest, coral, a lotus, a low battery and kidney beans.

Another feature included in the update is the ability to copy text from objects using the camera while in the Notes or Reminders apps.

