iOS 15.3 update patches serious iPhone security flaws and fixes bugs

Apple has rushed out a pair of updates for iPhones and iPads that fix several security flaws, including a Safari bug that lets websites you visit see your browsing history and other personal data.

Both iOS 15.3 and iPadOS 15.3 fix the Safari issue, as detailed by 9to5Mac, as well as several other vulnerabilities within ColorSync, iCloud, and other software as detailed in Apple's support page. Don't expect any new features, as these software updates just patch a handful of current issues.

Like all other iOS 15 updates, iOS 15.3 is free and available to compatible Apple devices: the iPhone 6S and newer, iPhone SE (2016), and iPod Touch (7th generation). Similarly, iPadOS 15.3 is free and compatible with these tablets and newer: the iPad (5th generation), iPad Pro (all models), iPad mini 4 and iPad Air 2. To update your iPhone or iPad, head to the Settings app > General > Software Update and tap Install Now.

Apple also started rolling out watchOS 8.4 for Apple Watch users in an unrelated update that fixed bugs and improved performance. To update your Apple Watch, head to the Settings app > General > Software Update, or do the same through the Watch mobile app on your paired iPhone.