Instagram now lets everyone share links in Stories. Here's how to do it

Instagram is no longer restricting adding links in Stories to certain users. The Facebook-owned company on Wednesday said it's now expanding that capability to all accounts.

When Stories links first rolled out, the feature was only available for verified accounts or people with a certain number of followers.

"We've heard from the rest of our community that they also want to share things that matter with their friends and family," Instagram wrote in a blog post. "Whatever you're into, from cooking to volunteering or shopping, you now have a space to share in Stories - regardless of your account size."

Here's how to add links to your stories:

Add the content you want to your story. Click the sticker tool in the top navigation bar. Select the "Link" sticker, drop in the link you want and hit "Done." Put the sticker where you want on your story. You can also tap it to see other color options.

"We're also working on ways to customize the sticker so it's clear what someone will see when they tap your link," Instagram said.

The company also said that new accounts and "accounts that repeatedly share things like hate speech and misinformation, or other content that violates our Community Guidelines" won't have access to the Link sticker feature.