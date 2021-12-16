In 2021, the wireless wars intensified -- to your benefit

Sarah Tew/CNET

The wireless carriers took scrappy to a whole new level this year. A shift in the industry's landscape, transformed by last year's merger between T-Mobile and Sprint, meant competition in 2021 was more intense than it had been in years.

That competitive dynamic was a boon to consumers, who saw aggressive promotional offers and streaming freebies designed to keep people from switching to a rival (even if it meant a quasi return of the contract, in the form of long phone-payment installment plans). Still, 2021 was a good year if you were looking for a deal on a new device.

It's a good thing those offers were on the table, because 5G itself, long billed as a transformative leap in wireless performance, was ho-hum. With people still home for much of the year, 5G wasn't as useful as it could've been. And even when you were out, the speeds and experiences generally weren't mind-blowing.

The carriers, however, were busy laying the groundwork for improved service down the line, including spending billions of dollars on C-band spectrum, the new "beachfront property" in the radio airwaves market because it'll allow the carriers to offer 5G with a nice mix of speed and range.

Here's a recap of some of the biggest events in the wireless world this past year.

The highs and lows of C-band

James Martin/CNET

A growing T-Mobile 5G lead

Sarah Tew/CNET

T-Mobile spent $9.3 billion on C-band

The carrier continued building out its 5G advantage in 2021 and now offers its faster midband flavor (that it calls Ultra Capacity 5G) to 200 million people

The Ultra Capacity flavor (T-Mobile is targeting average download speeds of 400Mbps) offers a notable speed bump from 4G LTE and low-band 5G.

The rollout of midband 5G has allowed T-Mobile to also start offering competitive home internet service

Read more: From 5G Ultra Wideband to 5G Ultra Capacity, we break down the many names of 5G

No more contracts, but longer installment plans and new streaming deals

Andrew Hoyle/CNET

A Dish... start?