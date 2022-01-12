Improve your home audio experience with these discounted speakers and headphones

Top-notch audio quality doesn't have to come at premium prices. Right now you can take advantage of deep discounts on speakers and headphones that will give you professional quality sound without breaking the budget. Each featuring sleek design and ample power without sacrificing clarity, you can't go wrong with these speaker and headphone deals.

AKG AKG offers impressive sound quality across the board, and these on-ear headphones are a great value. They several great features including Ambient Aware technology, which allows you to be more aware of your surroundings while continuing to play you music, as well as play and pause automation, which means your music will automatically pause when you take them off and resume playing when you place the headphones back on your ears and their volume and sound controls directly on the ear-cups for easy access so that you can adjust your preferences without interruption. Switching between two devices is easy, so you can stream music and still be available to take calls. Plus, if the long-lasting battery does ever drain before you're done, plugging in the cable will keep you going so you never miss a beat.

JBL JBL Pro Sound has been a CNET favorite across multiple products. These headphones feature adaptive noise cancelling technology, dual-mic technology, a Smart Ambient button to keep you aware of your surroundings, a bass boost button. Plus, if you use Android, these headphones will work with a voice assistant to help you send texts, play music, check the weather and more at the touch of a button. A single charge will get you up to 55 hours of wireless connectivity (and up to 22 hours with active noise cancelling on) before you need to recharge.